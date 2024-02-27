Primo Water To Present At The Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Robbert Rietbroek and Chief Financial Officer David Hass will present at the 2024 Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The presentation, which will begin at approximately 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time, will be webcast through the investor relations section of Primo's website at primowatercorp.com and will be archived for replay for a period of two weeks following the event.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Primo uses the investor relations section of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading North America-focused pure-play water solutions provider that operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 10,900 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water stations. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across North America.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America which ensures strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

