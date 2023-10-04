PrimoHoagies Announces Historic "Prosper with Primo" Franchise Special, Slashing Franchise Fees and More for a Limited Time

Unprecedented offer from a thriving brand: enjoy 50% off franchise fees and royalty abatement in the brand's best deal yet for a limited time

WESTVILLE, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies , the beloved hoagie chain and gourmet product loved all over the country and recently named America's #1 sandwich shop , is doubling down on expansion efforts like never before with the launch of its limited-time "Prosper with Primo" franchise incentive special. This limited-time promotion marks a historic milestone for the brand, as it is the first instance of cost and fee reductions in its history.

The "Prosper with Primo" special dictates that any new PrimoHoagies franchise agreement finalized between October 2 and November 30 of 2023 will come with a substantial 50% discount on initial franchise fees. For multi-unit candidates who solidify agreements for three or more units, the deal also includes royalty abatement.

This limited-time promotion comes on the heels of an impressive streak of four years of increased average unit volume growth for the brand, highlighting PrimoHoagies' consistent track record of success and stability within the industry. The sandwich industry and the franchising industry have both seen continuous growth that is projected to continue – making right now the best time to invest in the future.

In an era where consumer demand for quality dining experiences has reached unprecedented heights, what better way to seize the opportunity than with "Prosper with Primo" and the chance to become your own boss? This limited-time promotion presents an unparalleled chance to join the ranks of the nation's #1 sandwich shop at the most affordable investment rates that can be offered. With a proven track record of consistent growth and stability, now is the prime moment to invest in the future with PrimoHoagies.

The potential to extend the reach of the brand's award-winning flavors to even more communities is where the brand's esteemed franchise partners play a pivotal role.

"Franchise owners are the linchpin of our endeavor to establish PrimoHoagies as a household name," said Barry Friedman, vice president of franchise and business development at PrimoHoagies. "We're not only dedicated to creating extraordinary dining experiences, we're equally committed to nurturing the success and prosperity of our franchisees. If you're poised to invest in us, rest assured, we're poised to invest in you. Expect unparalleled support and an invitation to be part of an ever-expanding legacy."

The brand looks to continue its strong growth after eclipsing the 100-location milestone earlier this year and is well on its way to meeting a goal of having at least 120 stores open by the end of 2023.

"We're immensely proud of the growth we've achieved, and this promotion is a testament to our commitment to both our franchisees and the brand," said Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "We look forward to welcoming new partners as we continue on our upward trajectory, curating hoagies that embody the brand's legacy."

PrimoHoagies is actively seeking prospective franchisees across 25 states in the eastern, midwestern and southern United States. The brand is putting an extra emphasis on markets within Texas, Florida and Colorado.

More information on PrimoHoagies and how to inquire about taking advantage of the Prosper with Primo special are available at ownaprimo.com .

To learn more about PrimoHoagies or to find a location near you, visit primohoagies.com .

About PrimoHoagies

"Established in 1992 in South Philadelphia, PrimoHoagies is a renowned specialty sandwich and sub shop celebrated for its authentic, mouthwatering hoagies. Crafting flavorful masterpieces using the finest Thumann's meats and cheeses, stacked generously on award-winning seeded bread, PrimoHoagies diverse menu caters to all preferences. With franchise locations spanning across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, PrimoHoagies has become the go-to destination for sandwich enthusiasts. Discover the essence of PrimoHoagies at primohoagies.com and explore franchise opportunities at ownaprimo.com , as PrimoHoagies continues its legacy of curating exceptional sandwiches that embody PrimoHoagies heritage and bridge communities together."

