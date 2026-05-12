PrimoHoagies Chief Financial Officer Alex Chu Sharpens Brand's Focus on Franchisee Profitability

Chu's leadership centers on three priorities: clearer business visibility, stronger cost discipline, and sustainable franchisee-first growth

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies, the award-winning Italian specialty sandwich franchise known for its authentic hoagies, premium ingredients, and 30+ year heritage, is highlighting the early impact of Chief Financial Officer Alex Chu, who joined the brand's leadership team in October 2025.

Since stepping into the Chief Financial Officer role at PrimoHoagies, Alex Chu has focused on strengthening the financial infrastructure behind the brand's franchise system while keeping franchisee profitability at the center of the brand’s growth strategy.

Since stepping into the CFO role, Chu has focused on strengthening the financial infrastructure behind PrimoHoagies' franchise system while keeping franchisee profitability at the center of the brand's growth strategy. Rather than measuring progress through a single financial snapshot, Chu's work has centered on three practical priorities designed to help operators better understand, manage and grow their businesses: building clearer visibility into restaurant performance, reducing controllable cost pressures, and supporting disciplined growth that protects long-term franchisee returns.

A Franchise Finance Leader with Operator Perspective

Chu brings a rare blend of franchisor, franchisee, finance, operations, M&A, and development experience to PrimoHoagies. He grew up in the restaurant business, working in his grandmother's restaurant after she immigrated from Hong Kong, and later built a career across brands and franchise systems including Arby's, Orangetheory Fitness, Wingstop, Church's Texas Chicken, and a 50-unit Arby's franchisee organization he led as president.

"At the heart of franchising is helping people become better business owners," said Chu. "That is what drew me to PrimoHoagies: an amazing product, compelling unit economics, and a leadership team committed to protecting franchisee returns. My role is to help cut through the noise, identify what truly impacts profitability and give operators the tools, benchmarks, and support they need to run stronger restaurants."

Three Priorities Guiding PrimoHoagies' Financial Strategy

Chu's early work at PrimoHoagies has been organized around three key areas of focus:

Creating clearer visibility into franchisee performance. PrimoHoagies has been working to streamline how franchisees share and review profit-and-loss information, with the goal of helping both single-unit and multi-unit operators better understand where dollars are being spent across their restaurants. By improving access to comparable data, the brand can identify best-in-class practices, recognize opportunities for improvement, and provide more targeted support to operators who may need additional guidance. Strengthening controllable cost discipline. Chu has emphasized practical tools that help restaurants manage the pressures operators feel most directly, including food, waste, labor, and supplier-related costs. That work includes identifying high-impact areas of controllable waste, reducing overpreparation, developing more useful labor models and staffing guides, and helping operators make more informed decisions as costs continue to fluctuate. Supporting profitable sales and sustainable growth. Beyond cost control, Chu's approach also focuses on helping franchisees build healthier businesses by growing transactions, encouraging stronger use of owned ordering channels, and ensuring development decisions are grounded in sound unit economics.

"Alex has brought tremendous financial discipline and operator empathy to PrimoHoagies at a pivotal stage in our growth," said Angela Coppler, Senior Vice President of Development for PrimoHoagies. "As we continue expanding into new markets and attracting sophisticated multi-unit operators, his perspective is invaluable. He understands what franchisees need because he has been in their seat, and he is helping us ensure that every growth decision is grounded in their success."

Profitable, Sustainable Growth

Chu's franchisee-first perspective aligns with PrimoHoagies' broader development strategy, which prioritizes financially healthy growth over unit count alone. The brand currently operates approximately 125 restaurants across 11 states and has more than 40 units in development, with a model designed for efficient, repeatable multi-unit expansion.

"Alex's impact has been felt quickly across the organization," said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "He brings the financial expertise of a CFO, the development mindset of a growth leader, and the real-world perspective of a franchise operator. That combination is exactly what PrimoHoagies needs as we continue building a stronger, more sophisticated franchise system. We are focused on growing the right way."

As restaurant brands continue navigating pressure from labor, food, occupancy and capital costs, PrimoHoagies is focused on helping franchisees mitigate rising expenses while growing profitable sales. As the brand enters its next phase of expansion, Chu's leadership will remain central to strengthening the financial infrastructure behind the system's growth while preserving the entrepreneurial agility and family-owned values that have defined PrimoHoagies for more than three decades.

For more information, please visit franchising.primohoagies.com.

This is not an offer to sell you a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a franchise disclosure document. Certain states require that we register the franchise disclosure document in those states. We will not offer or sell franchises in those states until we have registered the franchise (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the franchise disclosure document to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. Systemwide AUV reflects 88 franchised restaurants open for the full 2024 calendar year. 36/88 restaurants, or 41%, exceeded the average unit volume presented. 210 of 22 (45%) franchised restaurants exceed the average AUV presented for the top quartile. A new franchisee's results may differ from the presented performance. See Item 19 of PrimoHoagies' 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information pertaining to sales and investment levels. This is not an offer to sell you a franchise. Offers are made by prospectus only. "Best Sandwich Shop in America 3 Years Running" as featured at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/primohoagies/

About PrimoHoagies

Founded in 1992, PrimoHoagies is a family-owned Italian specialty deli franchise known for its commitment to authentic hoagies, premium meats, fresh ingredients and their award-winning bread. Founded on traditional family recipes, the brand delivers a high-quality sandwich experience while providing franchise partners with an efficient and scalable restaurant model. The brand has been recognized by USA Today as a "Best Sandwich Shop" for three consecutive years and continues to earn accolades from Franchise Times and Entrepreneur.

Contact: Cole Koretos, Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE PrimoHoagies