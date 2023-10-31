PrimoHoagies Names Lauren Tesche-Johnson as Director of Business Development

Amid rapid expansion, America's favorite hoagie destination ushers in a new area of franchise development

WESTVILLE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies, the beloved hoagie chain recently named America's #1 sandwich shop, announced today the appointment of its new Director of Business Development, Lauren Tesche-Johnson.

Lauren Johnson

Lauren Tesche-Johnson's professional experience spans over 20 years across various industries, including finance, beverage distribution and healthcare technology. In her previous role, she served as the Sales Director for ThirdWaveRX, a healthcare cost-savings company. She has seamlessly navigated between sales and operations roles throughout her career, showing a strong ability to build meaningful relationships. Tesche-Johnson's track record positions her as a valuable asset to drive PrimoHoagies' franchise development.

As Director of Business Development, Tesche-Johnson takes on a pivotal role in propelling PrimoHoagies' brand growth through franchise development. Her extensive experience and keen sales insights position her as a driving force in expanding the brand's footprint and solidifying its presence in new and key markets. Her strategic vision and hands-on approach will be instrumental in identifying promising markets and nurturing relationships with potential franchise partners.

"My goal is to bring a fresh perspective to PrimoHoagies and build on its already impressive franchise development. I'm dedicated to maintaining and bringing the high standards that PrimoHoagies is known for to new communities to enjoy," said Tesche-Johnson. "I look forward to connecting with potential franchise prospects looking for an established and successful business ownership opportunity."

Tesche-Johnson's arrival marks a pivotal moment for the team, coinciding with PrimoHoagies' exceptional growth over the past few years. After surpassing the 100-location milestone earlier this year and with another 70 new locations actively in development, PrimoHoagies is on course to have at least 115 stores open by the end of 2023. In her role, Tesche-Johnson will be at the forefront of leading expansion initiatives, playing a vital role in helping the brand achieve its ambitious goal of surpassing 300 locations in just a few years' time.

"Lauren is precisely the leader we were looking to add to our team; her qualities and sales experience make her an excellent fit to continue propelling PrimoHoagies franchise development forward to match our aggressive growth goals," said Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "Our ongoing success has created new avenues for network expansion, and we are eager to capitalize on those opportunities now with Lauren at the helm."

Tesche-Johnson steps in while the PrimoHoagies' franchise opportunity is hotter than ever with the current "Proper with Primo" franchise fee reduction special in place through the end of November. This dynamic program exemplifies the brand's dedication to reinvesting in owners who share in the brand's vision and success. The program offers to slash the initial franchise fee by 50 percent, along with opportunities for more significant discounts, including royalty abatement for deals of three units or larger.

To learn more about PrimoHoagies' franchise opportunities, please visit ownaprimo.com.

To learn more about PrimoHoagies or to find a location near you, visit primohoagies.com.

About PrimoHoagies
Established in 1992 in South Philadelphia, PrimoHoagies is a renowned specialty sandwich and sub shop celebrated for its authentic, mouthwatering hoagies. Crafting flavorful masterpieces using the finest Thumann's meats and cheeses, stacked generously on award-winning seeded bread, PrimoHoagies' diverse menu caters to all preferences. With franchise locations spanning across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, PrimoHoagies has become the go-to destination for sandwich enthusiasts. Discover the essence of PrimoHoagies at primohoagies.com and explore franchise opportunities at ownaprimo.com, as PrimoHoagies continues its legacy of curating exceptional sandwiches that embody PrimoHoagies heritage and bridge communities together.

