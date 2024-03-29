PrimoHoagies returns to Citizens Bank Park for Philadelphia Phillies Home Opener

Classic Italian Hoagies and Turkey & Cheese Hoagies

Now Available at Citizens Bank Park

WESTVILLE, N.J., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies have something extra to cheer about this season as PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked seeded rolls, announces its return to Citizens Bank Park, just in time for the Phillies' home opener. Located conveniently behind section 139, PrimoHoagies will bring its signature flavors and commitment to quality to the ballpark, offering fans its classic Italian hoagies and Turkey and Cheese hoagies.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the PrimoHoagies experience back to Citizens Bank Park," said Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner, president and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "As lifelong Phillies fans ourselves, we understand the importance of tradition and passion in this city. We are thrilled to enhance the game day experience for fans by offering them a taste of Philadelphia right here at the ballpark."

In addition, PrimoHoagies is proud to announce its availability as a catering option for the ballpark suites. Fans enjoying the game from the comfort of the suites can now indulge in the same delicious hoagies that have made PrimoHoagies a fan favorite.

Using recipes passed down through generations, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann's gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. PrimoHoagies was named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company's success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

