PrimoHoagies Strengthens Operational Excellence Under COO Glen Brandeburg

Operations veteran brings more than three decades of franchise leadership to build scalable systems that help franchisees execute consistently and profitably

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies, the award-winning Italian specialty sandwich franchise known for its authentic hoagies, premium ingredients and more than 34 years of family stewardship, is strengthening another critical pillar of its long-term growth strategy through the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Glen Brandeburg.

PrimoHoagies is strengthening another critical pillar of its long-term growth strategy through the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Glen Brandeburg.

With more than three decades of restaurant leadership experience spanning corporate operations, franchise support, field leadership, executive management, and multi-brand franchise operations, Brandeburg joins PrimoHoagies to build the operating systems, franchise support infrastructure, and execution discipline that will help the family-owned brand scale without compromising the quality that has defined it since 1992.

His appointment represents the latest investment in a seasoned executive leadership team intentionally assembled to guide PrimoHoagies through its next phase of disciplined national expansion. Over the past year, the company has strengthened four foundational pillars of its business through the appointments of Senior Vice President of Development Angela Coppler, Chief Financial Officer Alex Chu, Vice President of Marketing Madalyn Weintraub, and now Brandeburg as Chief Operating Officer.

Together, the leadership team is focused on four complementary priorities:

Strategic Growth through disciplined market development and franchise recruitment.

through disciplined market development and franchise recruitment. Franchisee Profitability through stronger financial visibility and operational discipline.

through stronger financial visibility and operational discipline. Brand Differentiation by elevating the authentic story behind PrimoHoagies' premium products.

by elevating the authentic story behind PrimoHoagies' premium products. Operational Excellence through scalable systems that help every franchisee consistently deliver the PrimoHoagies experience.

As PrimoHoagies continues expanding into new markets, the company believes sustainable growth depends on more than attracting franchisees or generating customer demand. Long-term success requires operating systems that enable restaurants to execute consistently while preserving the uncompromising standards that have built customer loyalty for more than three decades.

Building Systems That Help Franchisees Succeed

Brandeburg's career has uniquely prepared him for that challenge.

His experience includes senior leadership roles at Wendy's across both corporate and franchise operations, where he supported some of the company's largest markets before serving as Division Vice President overseeing operations across approximately 800 restaurants. He later led restaurant services initiatives designed to strengthen collaboration between corporate strategy and field execution before transitioning to the franchise side of the business, ultimately serving as president within a multi-brand restaurant organization operating Wendy's, Papa John's, and an expanding regional concept.

Having served both franchisor and franchisee organizations, Brandeburg understands firsthand that operational excellence is not measured by manuals or checklists. It is measured by whether franchisees have the systems, tools, and support needed to consistently build successful businesses.

"Great brands are built by creating systems that help people succeed consistently," said Brandeburg. "What attracted me to PrimoHoagies is that this is a brand that has fiercely protected its commitment to quality while proving there is tremendous opportunity to grow. You don't often find a company with more than three decades of history that still talks about every ingredient, every recipe, and every sandwich with the same passion it had on day one."

Four Leaders. One Strategy.

Brandeburg's arrival also reunites him with Senior Vice President of Development Angela Coppler, with whom he spent more than fourteen years partnering at Wendy's through one of the company's most significant periods of restaurant modernization and operational transformation.

Working across operations and development, the pair helped support large-scale restaurant reinvestment initiatives designed to strengthen restaurant performance, improve franchisee economics, and position the brand for long-term sustainable growth. That shared experience now provides uncommon alignment as PrimoHoagies builds the next generation of its operating and development platform.

"Glen and Angela have already spent years proving what can happen when operations and development move together instead of independently," said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "That shared history is incredibly valuable as we continue building PrimoHoagies. Along with Alex and Madalyn, we've assembled a leadership team where every function supports the next. Development brings us the right locations and the right franchisees. Finance strengthens profitability. Marketing builds customer demand. Operations ensures we consistently deliver on the promise our brand makes every day."

Three Priorities Guiding PrimoHoagies' Operations Strategy

Under Brandeburg's leadership, PrimoHoagies' operational strategy is centered around three priorities.

Make Great Restaurants Repeatable

Capture the best operational practices across the system and build scalable playbooks that help every franchisee consistently deliver the PrimoHoagies experience.

Simplify Operations for Franchisees

Provide operators with better business intelligence, stronger reporting tools, and practical operating systems that allow them to spend less time managing complexity and more time leading their teams.

Protect the Primo Standard

Ensure that every operational decision reinforces the quality, consistency, and guest experience that distinguish PrimoHoagies within the sandwich category.

"This isn't about reinventing PrimoHoagies," said Brandeburg. "The foundation is already exceptional. Our responsibility is to continue strengthening the systems behind the business so franchisees can focus on what matters most: serving outstanding food, building great teams, and creating loyal guests."

As PrimoHoagies continues its disciplined expansion across the country, Brandeburg's leadership reinforces the company's belief that exceptional operations are not simply about efficiency. They are about protecting the customer experience, strengthening franchisee performance, and ensuring that every new restaurant delivers the same uncompromising quality that has defined the brand for more than 34 years.

With a strengthened leadership team, a differentiated brand, and a disciplined strategy for growth, PrimoHoagies is entering its next chapter with purpose. As the company expands into carefully selected markets nationwide, it is seeking experienced franchise partners who want to build with a family-owned brand committed to exceptional food, operational excellence, and long-term success. Learn more about franchise opportunities at ownaprimo.com.

For more information about PrimoHoagies' franchise opportunities, please visit ownaprimo.com.

This is not an offer to sell you a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a franchise disclosure document. Certain states require that we register the franchise disclosure document in those states. We will not offer or sell franchises in those states until we have registered the franchise (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the franchise disclosure document to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. Systemwide AUV reflects 88 franchised restaurants open for the full 2024 calendar year. 36/88 restaurants, or 41%, exceeded the average unit volume presented. 210 of 22 (45%) franchised restaurants exceed the average AUV presented for the top quartile. A new franchisee's results may differ from the presented performance. See Item 19 of PrimoHoagies' 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information pertaining to sales and investment levels. This is not an offer to sell you a franchise. Offers are made by prospectus only. "Best Sandwich Shop in America 3 Years Running" as featured at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/primohoagies/.

About PrimoHoagies

Founded in 1992, PrimoHoagies is a family-owned Italian specialty deli franchise known for its commitment to authentic hoagies, premium meats, fresh ingredients and their award-winning bread. Founded on traditional family recipes, the brand delivers a high-quality sandwich experience while providing franchise partners with an efficient and scalable restaurant model. The brand has been recognized by USA Today as a "Best Sandwich Shop" for three consecutive years and continues to earn accolades from Franchise Times and Entrepreneur.

Contact: Cole Koretos | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE PrimoHoagies