PrimoHoagies Elevates Brand Storytelling Under Marketing Leader Madalyn Weintraub

New Vice President brings more than 20 years of restaurant, franchising, and marketing experience to showcase the quality, heritage, and product differentiation fueling the brand's next chapter

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies, the award-winning Italian specialty sandwich franchise known for its authentic hoagies, premium ingredients, and more than 34 years of family stewardship, is strengthening another critical pillar of its long-term growth strategy through the leadership of Vice President of Marketing, Madalyn Weintraub.

As Vice President of Marketing for PrimoHoagies, Madalyn Weintraub leads the evolution of the company's brand marketing strategy, helping bring to life the story behind one of the most differentiated products in the sandwich category through the launch of the company's new "We're Built Different" campaign.

Bringing more than 20 years of restaurant, franchising, and marketing experience, Weintraub joins PrimoHoagies after helping transform Rita's Italian Ice from a beloved regional favorite into one of franchising's most recognized brands, supporting expansion into more than 30 states domestically and internationally, while preserving the authenticity and emotional connection that fueled its growth. At PrimoHoagies, she now leads the evolution of the company's brand marketing strategy, helping bring to life the story behind one of the most differentiated products in the sandwich category through the launch of the company's new "We're Built Different" campaign.

Her appointment marks the latest investment in a seasoned executive leadership team assembled to guide PrimoHoagies through its next phase of disciplined national expansion. Over the past several months, the family-owned brand has also welcomed Senior Vice President of Development Angela Coppler and Chief Financial Officer Alex Chu, creating a leadership team focused on three complementary priorities: disciplined growth, franchisee profitability, and brand differentiation. Together, they are helping architect PrimoHoagies' next chapter while protecting the values and product quality that have defined the brand since 1992.

Recent announcements introducing both Coppler and Chu highlighted PrimoHoagies' commitment to sustainable growth, franchisee success, and operational excellence. Weintraub's appointment builds upon that momentum by ensuring the brand's story is told with the same confidence and authenticity that has always defined its food.

While many restaurant brands compete on price, convenience, or the latest limited-time offer, PrimoHoagies has spent more than three decades building something far more difficult to replicate: an uncompromising commitment to quality. Every sandwich begins with premium meats and cheeses sliced fresh to order, family recipes that have remained remarkably consistent since the brand's founding, and the signature seeded bread baked fresh every day that has become synonymous with the PrimoHoagies experience.

Rather than creating a new brand story, Weintraub's mission is helping more people discover the one that has always existed.

Bringing the PrimoHoagies Difference to Life

The launch of "We're Built Different" represents the first major brand platform developed under Weintraub's leadership. More than an advertising campaign, it is an owner-led storytelling platform that celebrates the craftsmanship, heritage, and uncompromising standards that have made PrimoHoagies one of the country's most beloved Italian specialty deli brands.

The campaign prominently features Owner, President and CEO Nicholas Papanier Jr., whose voice reflects the values that have guided the company for more than three decades. Rather than relying on promotional messaging alone, the campaign showcases the decisions made every day that distinguish PrimoHoagies from traditional sandwich concepts: premium ingredients, authentic family recipes, fresh preparation, and an unwavering refusal to compromise on quality.

"For more than 34 years, we've refused to compromise on the things that matter most," said Papanier Jr. "The recipes, the meats, the bread, and the way every hoagie is made are not marketing decisions. They are family decisions. Madalyn understands that great marketing doesn't create authenticity. It reveals it. That is exactly what 'We're Built Different' is designed to do."

A Proven Franchise Marketing Leader

Throughout her career, Weintraub has demonstrated how powerful brand storytelling can accelerate growth while preserving the soul of a regional concept.

At PrimoHoagies, she leads the company's marketing strategy across brand development, consumer engagement, franchise marketing, digital platforms, loyalty, and local restaurant support. Her focus is building an integrated marketing organization that helps franchisees compete more effectively while introducing new consumers and prospective franchise owners to everything that makes PrimoHoagies different.

"The first time you experience PrimoHoagies, you immediately understand why people are so passionate about it," said Weintraub. "The quality is not marketing. It is real. You taste it in every hoagie. What excited me most about joining PrimoHoagies was not creating a new story. It was uncovering one that has existed for more than three decades and helping more people experience it. 'We're Built Different' gives us the opportunity to tell that story with confidence."

Three Priorities Guiding PrimoHoagies' Marketing Strategy

Under Weintraub's leadership, PrimoHoagies' marketing strategy is centered around three key priorities designed to strengthen both consumer demand and franchise growth:

Tell the Brand Story with Confidence

PrimoHoagies is elevating the conversation beyond sandwiches by highlighting the craftsmanship, family heritage, premium ingredients, and authenticity that have built extraordinary customer loyalty over more than three decades. Turn Product Quality into Competitive Advantage

The company is helping consumers and prospective franchise owners better understand why PrimoHoagies occupies a unique position within the sandwich category. Every touchpoint reinforces the quality-first philosophy that continues to separate the brand from traditional quick-service competitors. Equip Franchisees to Win Locally

National storytelling is being paired with stronger local marketing resources that help franchise owners build awareness, drive traffic, deepen customer loyalty, and create meaningful connections within their communities.

"Marketing should never simply create attention," said Weintraub. "It should create belief. When guests understand what makes PrimoHoagies different, and when franchisees have the tools to tell that story consistently, everyone wins."

Building Momentum Across the Brand

Weintraub's appointment reflects PrimoHoagies' continued investment in building a stronger, more sophisticated franchise organization while remaining true to the family values that have defined the company since its founding.

Together with the leadership of Coppler, who is driving disciplined national expansion, and Chu, who is strengthening franchisee profitability and financial performance, PrimoHoagies is building a leadership team intentionally designed to support sustainable long-term growth.

PrimoHoagies currently operates more than 120 restaurants in the US, with another 40 locations in development. As expansion continues, PrimoHoagies believes its greatest competitive advantage is not simply where it grows, but how clearly it communicates what has made the brand successful for more than three decades.

"Every decision we're making is connected," said Papanier Jr. "Angela is ensuring we grow in the right places with the right franchise partners. Alex is strengthening the financial foundation that helps franchisees succeed. Madalyn is helping us tell the story we've spent 34 years earning. Together, those investments are creating a stronger PrimoHoagies for our guests, our franchise owners, and our future."

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, PrimoHoagies is investing in a marketing strategy rooted not in trends or promotions, but in authenticity. Through Weintraub's leadership and the launch of "We're Built Different," the brand is celebrating what has always set it apart: exceptional food, unwavering quality, family heritage, and a product experience that continues to earn passionate customer loyalty and attract franchisees seeking a truly differentiated brand.

For more information about PrimoHoagies' franchise opportunities, please visit ownaprimo.com.

This is not an offer to sell you a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a franchise disclosure document. Certain states require that we register the franchise disclosure document in those states. We will not offer or sell franchises in those states until we have registered the franchise (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the franchise disclosure document to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. Systemwide AUV reflects 88 franchised restaurants open for the full 2024 calendar year. 36/88 restaurants, or 41%, exceeded the average unit volume presented. 210 of 22 (45%) franchised restaurants exceed the average AUV presented for the top quartile. A new franchisee's results may differ from the presented performance. See Item 19 of PrimoHoagies' 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information pertaining to sales and investment levels. This is not an offer to sell you a franchise. Offers are made by prospectus only. "Best Sandwich Shop in America 3 Years Running" as featured at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/primohoagies/.

About PrimoHoagies

Founded in 1992, PrimoHoagies is a family-owned Italian specialty deli franchise known for its commitment to authentic hoagies, premium meats, fresh ingredients and their award-winning bread. Founded on traditional family recipes, the brand delivers a high-quality sandwich experience while providing franchise partners with an efficient and scalable restaurant model. The brand has been recognized by USA Today as a "Best Sandwich Shop" for three consecutive years and continues to earn accolades from Franchise Times and Entrepreneur.

Contact: Cole Koretos | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE PrimoHoagies