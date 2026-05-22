It's the Summer of Chicken Caesar at PrimoHoagies as the Fan-Favorite Returns

Beloved limited-time favorite returns May 22 as a hoagie, wrap and bowl just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies , the award-winning Italian specialty sandwich brand known for premium meats and cheeses sliced fresh to order and served on its signature seeded bread, is bringing back its fan-favorite Chicken Caesar for a limited time. Available as a hoagie, wrap or bowl, the return arrives just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, offering guests a fresh and flavorful way to kick off summer.

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PrimoHoagies Chicken Caesar

This year, PrimoHoagies is highlighting all the ways fans can enjoy Chicken Caesar— from a classic hoagie on the brand's fresh-baked seeded bread, as well as a lighter wrap or bowl, offering something for every preference. Crafted with PrimoHoagies' signature attention to quality, the Chicken Caesar lineup features crispy chicken cutlet made with premium chicken, breaded with the brand's family recipe of signature spices and parmesan cheese. Paired with crisp romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing, grated Romano cheese and black pepper, it delivers a fresh, satisfying bite across every option. Available for a limited time starting Friday, May 22, the Chicken Caesar lineup is serving up bold, craveable flavor all summer long.

"We're thrilled to bring Chicken Caesar back just in time for summer while spotlighting all of the ways guests can engage with our menu," said Madalyn Weintraub, Vice President of Marketing for PrimoHoagies. "From classic hoagies to lighter wraps or bowls, we're giving guests the flexibility to choose what fits their tastes, without compromising the quality and flavor they expect from Primo."

For more than 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been bringing the unmistakable taste of Philadelphia to the communities it serves. Founded in South Philadelphia, the brand built its reputation on quality — premium meats and cheeses, fresh-baked seeded bread, and hoagies crafted fresh to order. More than just a sandwich, a hoagie is a Philly staple rooted in tradition, built with care, and defined by the quality of every ingredient. At PrimoHoagies, it's not just a hoagie, it's a Primo.

Looking for more Primo? Download the PrimoHoagies app to order ahead and start earning rewards on hoagies, catering trays and sides. New members who sign up will receive a $10 Primo Size Hoagie reward, valid toward the purchase of up to five Primo Size Hoagies in a single transaction at the time of enrollment. PrimoPerks members earn 1 point for every $1 spent on hoagies, catering trays and sides. Once members reach 250 points, they will score a free Primo Size Hoagie. Members also enjoy birthday rewards, exclusive offers, and special promotions throughout the year. Download the PrimoHoagies app in the Apple App Store or Google Play or visit PrimoHoagies.com to join.

For more information about PrimoHoagies, visit PrimoHoagies.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Born in Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served authentic Italian specialty hoagies crafted from family recipes using freshly sliced Thumann's meats and cheeses on its award-winning seeded bread. Voted "Best Sandwich Shop in America" by USA Today three years running, PrimoHoagies has grown to more than 125 locations nationwide, building a loyal following through its commitment to quality, consistency and neighborhood-style service. Headquartered in South Jersey, PrimoHoagies continues to expand across the United States. For more information, visit PrimoHoagies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carly Hutter

On behalf of PrimoHoagies

610-908-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE PrimoHoagies