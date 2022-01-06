Primoris Credentialing Network Expands with 54+ Health Plan and Network Options

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primoris Credentialing Network, a part of Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services, is offering a better credentialing and provider enrollment solution to providers now with 54+ health plans and network options for provider enrollment.

Primoris shows its commitment to healthcare providers by maintaining consistent technical improvements and solutions. The current expansion to 54+ health plan and network options create a simpler provider enrollment experience for providers. Primoris offers its expertise via a team that collectively brings 385+ years of experience to the table.

54+ Health Plan and Network Options Details

Primoris Credentialing Network has expanded its relationships adding multiple new health plan offerings to our membership, including:

All the above offer delegated credentialing through Primoris utilizing a single application process. Additionally, Primoris is actively pursuing contracts in Missouri and Illinois as part of our ongoing 2021/2022 expansion. We are excited about the expansion and new relationships this endeavor offers.

"We believe in keeping it as simple as possible. Less paperwork is better. A single application for numerous delegated plans reduces paperwork, saving time and money," states Brad Bond, COO and Co-Founder.

More about Primoris Credentialing Network

The Primoris Credentialing network is a part of the Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services family with sister companies Fifth Avenue Agency (medical malpractice specialists) and 5ACVO (credentialing and primary source verification specialists). For more information, visit PrimorisCredentialingNetwork.com or Contact Us.

