Primoris Services Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Primoris Services (PRIM)

Primoris reported adjusted EBITDA guidance of $480-$500 million on May 6, 2026. Six weeks later, the underlying financials told a different story -- and shareholders more than 21.5%.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) shareholders over 21.5% of their investment value after hours on June 22, 2026, when the Company suddenly slashed its full year guidance. On May 6, 2026, investors were told to expect adjusted EBITDA of $480 million to $500 million. The revised figure, an adjusted EBITDA of only $275 million to $325 million, represents a more than 38% drop at the midpoint against prior projections. Shareholders who lost money on PRIM are encouraged to submit information about their losses here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

On February 24, 2026, the Company had guided even higher: adjusted EPS of $5.80 to $6.00 and adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $580 million. The Q1 2026 10-Q filed May 6 carried $856.9 million in goodwill -- unchanged from 2025 -- with no impairment recorded. Six weeks later, the Company disclosed cost overruns across six renewables projects severe enough to cut guidance across the board.

The May 6 adjusted EBITDA figure of $480-$500 million and the June 22 adjusted EBITDA figure of $275-$325 million present a divergence that Levi & Korsinsky is investigating for potential securities law violations. CEO Koti Vadlamudi and CFO Ken Dodgen certified in Exhibits 31.1 and 31.2 of the Q1 2026 10-Q that the filing did not omit any material fact necessary to make the statements not misleading.

If you purchased Primoris shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PRIM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PRIM investigation?A: Investors who purchased PRIM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Primoris Services Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its adjusted EBITDA guidance, EPS projections, and the financial condition of its renewables project portfolio. When the true state was revealed on June 22, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PRIM investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PRIM shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PRIM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP