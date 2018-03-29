Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Two of America's top specialty energy-infrastructure contractors are headed to the altar: Primoris Services Corporation (Dallas, Texas) is acquiring Willbros Group Incorporated (Houston, Texas). Both companies play key engineering and construction roles in the Chemical Processing, Power Generation, and Oil & Gas Production and Pipeline industries. Industrial Info is tracking nearly $6 billion in active projects involving the two companies, more than 90% of which are nearing or under construction.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects featuring Primoris and Willbros, including those from major companies such as Yuhuang Chemical Incorporated, Sasol Limited, NRG Energy Incorporated, General Electric, LS Power Group, Enbridge Incorporated and Marathon Petroleum Corporation.
