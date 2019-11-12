Primp and Blow the Heights is Now Open in Houston TX

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primp and Blow Houston has opened their third location in the area. Bringing their pampering experience to the Houston Heights area. Famous for their signature design that combines luxe Euro style with top-notch features that can't be found anywhere else, Primp and Blow is a trend-setting blow dry bar — and so much more!

Preston and Alexis Webb

After seeing Primp and Blow's commitment to quality through both its products and services, its aesthetic elegance, and its management team, Alexis and Preston were sold on the franchise. They appreciated the brand and were interested in serving and providing a service that was missing in the local community. Through their discussion, they not only developed confidence that they would have the appropriate level of support needed to create and maintain a successful venture, but also the confidence that the franchise would maintain its relevance in an ever-changing beauty industry.

Primp and Blow makes it simple for women to treat themselves to expert makeup and hairstyle services on a regular basis. A visit to this blow dry bar is a must for when they want to look their best for a wedding, a big night out on the town or another special event. Open seven days a week, women can visit Primp and Blow Monday through Wednesday from 7 AM until 7 PM, Thursday, Friday 7 AM until 8 PM, Saturday from 8 AM until 8 PM and Sunday 10 AM to 6 PM.

Offering Confidence to go. Primp and Blow sets the bar for membership-based pampering and luxury. Makeup, hair extensions and scalp massages are only a few of the additional services customers can take advantage of at the newest Primp and Blow location in Houston!

1717 West 34th St., Suite #1000

Houston, TX 77018

713-609-9888

Media

Cynthia Dawson

Primp and Blow

310-770-3991

Cynthia@primpandblow.com

10115 E Bell Rd. STE 107-224 Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Related Images

primp-and-blow-franchisee.jpg

Primp and Blow Franchisee

Preston and Alexis Webb

image2.jpg

SOURCE Primp and Blow