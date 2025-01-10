Primrose Bio to Collaborate with Serum Institute of India to Develop a Novel Multi-Antigen Vaccine

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Bio, Inc. ("Primrose"), a company with proprietary manufacturing technologies for human therapeutics, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. ("SIIPL"), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, today announced a collaboration to develop a novel multi-antigen vaccine for infections that affect millions of people globally. Both companies will contribute towards the design of the vaccine with Primrose fully responsible for developing manufacturing strains using its Pfenex Expression Technology and SIIPL responsible for further development and commercialization.

"We are eager to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Primrose to develop a new vaccine with the potential to save millions of lives globally," said Dr. Umesh Shaligram, Executive Director of Serum Institute of India. "This ambitious program faces many technical challenges, which become more difficult when aiming for global affordability. We believe the robustness of the Pfenex Expression Technology will enable us to solve these technical challenges at a global scale."

"We are delighted to deepen our long-standing relationship with SIIPL, a global leader in vaccine innovation," said Helge Zieler, PhD, CEO of Primrose Bio. "This commitment demonstrates the versatility and transformative potential of the Pfenex Expression Technology to address critical vaccine antigen manufacturing and global health needs."

SIIPL will collaborate for the development of the manufacturing strains and is responsible for future preclinical and clinical development as well as commercialization.

About Primrose Bio, Inc.

Primrose Bio is focused on developing and commercializing its integrated end-to-end technology platform for solving complex drug manufacturing and design challenges. Primrose major offerings include Pfenex Expression Technology®: a proprietary production system with up to 20x higher yields, unparalleled success in making complex proteins, and currently used in six approved products; Prima RNApols™: improved enzymes for mRNA manufacturing; and PeliCRM197®: a commercially validated CRM197 carrier protein used for conjugate vaccines. Several of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies use Primrose's technologies, including Merck, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Alvogen, Serum Institute of India, Arcellx, Arcturus and others. For more information, please visit www.primrosebio.com.

About Serum Institute of India, Pvt. Ltd.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, is a global leader in vaccine manufacturing, dedicated to providing affordable vaccines worldwide. Present across 170+ countries, including the US, UK, and Europe, SII holds the distinction of being the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. SII's multifunctional production and one-of-the-largest facility in Manjri, Pune, with an annual capacity of 4 billion doses, has saved over 30 million lives over the years.

Founded in 1966, SII's primary mission is to produce life-saving immunobiological drugs, with a particular emphasis on affordability and accessibility. Guided by a strong commitment to improving global health, the company has played a pivotal role in reducing the prices of essential vaccines, such as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, HIB, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella. Notably, they are the manufacturers of 'Pneumosil,' the world's most affordable PCV, 'Cervavac' the first indigenous qHPV vaccine in India, and R21/Matrix-M™, the second malaria vaccine to be authorized for use in children in malaria-endemic regions. Moreover, SII has been at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19, delivering over 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

To further expand its global presence and ensure widespread vaccine availability, SII has established Serum Life Sciences Ltd, a subsidiary in the UK. Through relentless pursuit of innovation, SII continues to champion the cause of affordable vaccines, making a positive impact on the lives of millions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.seruminstitute.com.

