Primrose Schools® Accelerates Franchise Development through Nationwide Expansion

Nationally recognized early education provider poised for vigorous growth with 40+ new schools slated to open across the U.S. in 2025

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite challenges across the child care industry, Primrose Schools, the nation's premier early education and care leader, is experiencing remarkable growth thanks to the leadership and dedication of Primrose franchise owners, as well as the brand's innovative, proprietary curriculum, flexible site requirements and commitment to quality. With over 525 schools nationwide, the leading early education provider met the surging demand for child care in 2024 through opening 21 new schools and signing a record-breaking 64 franchise agreements. Primrose is experiencing an influx in franchise development growth with more than 40 new locations slated to open in 2025 and more than 200 schools in the development pipeline.

Primrose Schools and franchise owners remain dedicated to delivering high-quality early education and care, which has led to the brand being recognized with numerous prestigious industry awards including Newsweek's America's Best of the Best 2024 Ranking as the top brand in the Child Care Services category. In addition, Primrose Schools once again received a 2024 FUND® Score of 930, one of the highest scores among all evaluated franchise systems from franchise research and advisory firm FRANData. In addition to the FUND Score, Franchise Times named Primrose to the top 100 of its 2024 Top 400 Franchises. Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® awards also honored Primrose as one of the top franchises for the 17th consecutive year and as a Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners in 2024.

"For more than 40 years, Primrose Schools continues to set the high standard for early education and care, while also providing franchise owners with a proven, financially sustainable business model," said Steve Clemente, president of Primrose Schools. "These impressive accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to both educational excellence and franchise success, solidifying our reputation as the premier choice for entrepreneurs looking to own a successful business while making a meaningful impact in their communities."

On the heels of these achievements, Primrose is driving its aggressive development efforts in 2025 and targeting growth in key markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Philadelphia while expanding its footprint and opening schools in two new states: South Dakota and Louisiana. The company's continued expansion is further fueled by the increasing demand for quality early education in communities where Live-Work-Play-Learn values continue to shape their development landscape.

"New developments and neighborhoods continue to recognize high-quality child care as an essential amenity to a thriving community," said Nick Koros, chief development officer of Primrose Schools. "We're inspired by the growing interest from developers and brokers who understand the lasting value that early education and child care services bring to new projects and communities at large."

Primrose Schools has a proven franchise model for educational child care that offers unparalleled support and tools, resources and expert guidance – from its exclusive, research-informed curriculum and over 200 hours of training prior to opening. This formula has attracted numerous existing Primrose franchise owners to open more schools and inspired new individuals and families around the nation to become franchise owners and make a difference in their communities.

Learn more about real estate and franchise opportunities with Primrose Schools.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states and Washington, D.C. Ranked by Entrepreneur for 17 consecutive years and named as one of the best franchises to buy in America by Forbes, Primrose offers Franchise Owners the opportunity to invest in a financially rewarding and emotionally satisfying business that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Through Primrose on Premise℠, Primrose Schools and Franchise Owners enable companies to provide employer-sponsored early childhood education and care at or near their worksites. Primrose has franchising opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking qualified potential Franchise Owners to join the brand's rapid expansion and mission to transform the future of early education. For more information, visit Franchise.PrimroseSchools.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X, and explore our news site.

