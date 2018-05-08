Primrose Schools® Announces Employer-Sponsored Child Care Business Extension

Primrose on Premise will focus exclusively on affiliations with large employers to provide high-quality early education and care either at or near their businesses. Primrose will leverage this new division to bring its exclusive Balanced Learning® approach to more children and families across the country.

"We've been assessing this category closely for some time," said Heng. "The demand for high-quality early education and care continues to rise at the same pace that organizations are competing aggressively to attract and retain top talent. Employers understand that on- or near-site child care can give them an edge that results in greater workforce stability."

In 2017, Primrose launched its first two employer-sponsored locations with Procter & Gamble (P&G) in Cincinnati, Ohio, and these programs have experienced a combined occupancy growth of 32 percent under Primrose management. The success of the P&G locations led Primrose to move forward with Primrose on Premise, supported by a team dedicated to matching interested companies with experienced Franchise Owners.

Primrose will open an additional employer-sponsored school in January 2019 in collaboration with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Chevron U.S.A. and EOG Resources. The school, planned for Midland, Texas, is expected to serve up to 200 children and their families.

Primrose currently serves more than 54,000 students in more than 375 schools across 29 states. Long recognized for its commitment to service excellence, high parent satisfaction and industry-leading occupancy and stability, Primrose was recently named the No. 1 educational child care franchise for the second year in a row on the highly competitive Entrepreneur 2018 Franchise 500 ranking and ranked as the No. 27 best franchise opportunity overall.

More information about Primrose on Premise is available at PrimroseSchools.com/OnPremise.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 375 Primrose schools in 29 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Primrose offers Franchise Owners the opportunity to invest in a rewarding business that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Through Primrose on Premise℠, Primrose Schools and Franchise Owners enable companies to provide employer-sponsored early childhood education and care at or near their worksites. For more information, visit www.PrimroseFranchise.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and explore our news site.

