Primrose Schools® Announces New Innovative Partnerships to Enhance Summer Learning

New Summer Adventure Club themes further integrate innovation, STEM learning and physical activities

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, the leading provider of early education and care, announced a new partnership with Mathnasium Learning Centers®, an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 locations worldwide, to launch its first-ever mathematics-themed curriculum as part of its Summer Adventure Club, where children ages 5–12 get the chance to bring math learning to life.

Drawing upon Mathnasium's specialization in hands-on math-only tutoring and its vision to build students' understanding of math concepts in a way that makes sense to them, the new curriculum theme, named "Our Fantastical, Mathematical World – Powered by Mathnasium," will engage children in using patterning to create mathematical art, construct Origami, design and fly their own kites, and more. Research shows exposing children to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) at a young age supports their academic growth and develops early critical thinking and reasoning skills.

"STEM-based activities teach more than science and mathematics concepts; they open a new window to help children tap into their natural curiosity, creativity and imagination," said Amy Jackson, chief early learning strategy officer at Primrose Schools. "Our partnership with Mathnasium will allow us to immerse children in engaging, real-life application of mathematical concepts in a fun, exploratory setting."

Demand for STEM-based learning offerings continue to rise, especially during the summer months when children typically lose 2-3 months of math skills. Students who don't keep up their math skills during the summer often return to school unprepared to learn new material, resulting in a decline in both performance and confidence.

"Our partnership with Primrose Schools provides an opportunity to leverage our resources to empower students and foster a love for learning and mathematics while building confidence," said John Bianchette, Vice President of Education and Training of Mathnasium. "Our proven learning method is designed to help students truly understand math concepts through personalized instruction and fun, engaging activities, which is especially critical in summer months when learning loss is most prevalent."

Primrose Schools is also partnering with i9 Sports® to enhance Summer Adventure Club themes that combine fitness and fun with social-emotional learning. i9 Sports provides age-appropriate instruction that makes sports fun for children and offers convenience for busy parents. In the new "Superhero Training Program" and "Sparking Change" themes, students will practice working together as a team and strengthen their physical development through high-engagement games and activities.

"At Primrose Schools, we use a combination of fun and physical skills development to grow Active Minds, Healthy Bodies and Happy Hearts®," said Jackson.

Summer Adventure Club at Primrose Schools is more than a summer camp, providing a fun, full-day experience for grade level children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Each week, children try a variety of hands-on activities including sports, robotics and arts that help build skills around literacy, creative problem solving, STEM and more. Learn more about Summer Adventure Club and find participating Primrose Schools locations here.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

About Mathnasium®

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 10 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

About i9 Sports®

Based in Tampa, Florida, i9 Sports is a purpose-driven franchise business with a mission to Help Kids Succeed in Life Through Sports™. It is the nation's first and largest youth sports league franchise offering recreational leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls ages 3-14 in today's most popular sports like flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and ZIP Lacrosse™. i9 Sports has reinvented youth sports by replacing a high pressure, adult-centered model with a child-centered model that puts fun first. With over 2.5 million registrations in over 975 communities from New York to Hawaii, i9 Sports is ranked in Entrepreneur's prestigious list of top 500 franchises, featured as a top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary, and selected as a Project Play Champion by the Aspen Institute for taking meaningful actions to encourage multi-sport sampling and helping grow national youth sports participation rates. For more information, visit www.i9sports.com or www.i9sportsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Primrose Schools