Primrose Schools Children Nationwide Make Local Impact Through Annual Caring and Giving Food Drive, Donating Over 352,000 Items

This year's effort comes at a critical time: nearly 14% of U.S. households struggled to afford enough food in 2025 — up from 12.5% in 2024 — reflecting a growing need for community support as food banks experience heightened demand heading into the holiday season.

Each November, children at Primrose schools engage in age-appropriate lessons that bring giving without expectation to life — earning money through chores, planning and budgeting for what to purchase, and contributing food items from home. These shared experiences nurture empathy, build confidence and strengthen their understanding of community care. These activities reflect what parents say matters most: 75% want their young children to learn the importance of community service, and they prioritize early education programs that embed character development into daily learning.

"The Caring and Giving Food Drive is a powerful example of how our Balanced Learning® curriculum goes beyond academics to nurture character and compassion," said Dr. Amy Jackson, chief early learning strategy officer at Primrose Schools. "Through meaningful acts of service, children experience the joy of giving and see the difference they can make in their communities, especially at a time when so many families are facing heightened need."

Families can also reinforce these lessons at home through The Primrose Friends YouTube series, which brings character development to life in fun, age-appropriate content. In the episode "Benjamin the Bear on Generosity – One to Grow On!" children learn that giving without expecting anything in return can make everyone's hearts feel happy — a message that mirrors the spirit of the Caring and Giving Food Drive.

Since 2023, Primrose schools have donated more than 1.1 million food items nationwide to local nonprofits, shelters and community partners, underscoring the meaningful impact of learning through action.

