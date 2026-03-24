Primrose Schools® Introduces The Primrose Friends Live Through New Creative Collaboration with Dad's Garage Theatre Company

New interactive, live show for children runs March 14–April 18 on Saturdays in the greater metro Atlanta area at Dad's Garage Theatre Company

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools®, The Leader in Early Education and Care®, announced a new collaboration — The Primrose Friends Live — with Dad's Garage Theatre Company, bringing the beloved Primrose Friends characters to life through an original, interactive theatrical production designed to support young children's social‑emotional development and character growth.

Developed as part of the Balanced Learning® approach, the Primrose Friends are a cast of relatable characters that help children learn important life lessons — such as kindness, confidence, responsibility and teamwork. Through storytelling, music and imaginative play, this partnership expands how families experience the Primrose Friends, blending high‑quality creative storytelling with educational purpose.

The show will run March 14 through April 18, with performances on Saturdays at 3 p.m. ET at Dad's Garage Theatre Company. Pre‑show activities begin at 2 p.m. ET, inviting families to arrive early for an afternoon filled with creativity and fun.

"The Primrose Friends help children understand big ideas in ways that feel joyful and approachable," said Mike Schatz, Senior Creative Director at Primrose Schools. "Bringing these characters to life on stage allows families to experience the heart of our Balanced Learning® approach together. Through The Primrose Friends Live and our collaboration with Dad's Garage, we're extending meaningful learning experiences beyond the classroom and meeting children and parents where they are through purposeful, engaging edutainment."

Created especially for children ages 2–5, The Primrose Friends Live invites families to spend a silly, activity‑filled afternoon with Josie the Farmer and her animal puppet friends from the Primrose Friends cast. The experience begins outside the theater with live entertainment, followed by an art station in the lobby where children can help design part of the show's set.

Once the performance begins, children will enjoy songs, jokes and engaging stories inspired by the character‑building traits nurtured every day at Primrose schools across Atlanta. Young audience members are even invited to participate on stage by telling a funny joke or singing a favorite song — giving every child a chance to shine.

"Watching children from our community radiate joy, sing along and confidently step on stage is a powerful reminder of why experiences like this matter," said Myehla Reneau, Franchise Owner at Primrose School of Grant Park. "The show creates a joyful shared experience for families while reflecting the same values and character lessons we focus on every day at Primrose."

Dad's Garage Theatre Company brings its creative expertise to the project, helping shape content that is both entertaining and developmentally appropriate. The live show builds on the popular Primrose Friends YouTube channel, where children can explore songs, stories and videos featuring the characters.

Atlanta families in the greater metro area can learn more and purchase tickets at https://dadsgarage.com/primrose.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 560 Primrose schools in 36 states and Washington, D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Instagram, explore our stories and resources, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

SOURCE Primrose Schools