National initiative celebrates exceptional early childhood educators with school-level honors and regional winners

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools®, The Leader in Early Education and Care®, announced the launch of its inaugural Early Educator of the Year program, a nationwide recognition initiative honoring outstanding teachers at Primrose schools across the country.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/primrose_school/9374452-en-primrose-schools-launches-inaugural-early-educator-of-the-year-program

Introducing the Early Educator of the Year Award Speed Speed

The program celebrates early childhood educators who exemplify excellence in teaching, character development and service to children and families during the most formative first five years of life. With more than 560 Primrose schools operated by Franchise Owners across the country, each school will have the opportunity to name one Early Educator of the Year — recognizing a teacher who brings the Balanced Learning® curriculum to life through joyful, purposeful instruction and meaningful relationships.

"The first five years of a child's life are the most critical for early learning and development. At Primrose schools, teachers are at the heart of the meaningful, daily experiences that nurture this foundational time," said David Berg, CEO at Primrose Schools. "Our Early Educator of the Year program reflects our deep respect for the dedication, preparation and care Primrose school teachers bring to their profession. By formally recognizing their contributions, we celebrate the essential role early childhood educators play in building strong foundations for children and families."

Celebrating Excellence in the First Five Years

From Infant classrooms through Kindergarten, Primrose school teachers guide children through the Balanced Learning approach — an exclusive, research-informed model that blends purposeful play with intentional instruction to support academic, social-emotional and character development.

The Early Educator of the Year program recognizes teachers who embody the character traits Primrose schools look for in all their teachers:

Approach each day with joy





Build trusted relationships with children and families





Deliver exceptional classroom experiences rooted in service excellence

"High-quality early education is built on the trust families place in educators who guide their children each day and ignite their love of learning," said Dr. April Poindexter, Head of Curriculum and Innovation at Primrose Schools. "Through our Balanced Learning approach, Primrose school teachers intentionally nurture curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion in every child. This program shines a well-deserved spotlight on the expertise, professionalism and meaningful relationships that define excellence in early childhood education and care."

School-Level and Regional Recognition

Participating Primrose schools will select one Early Educator of the Year to be recognized within their school community. Schools may choose to celebrate their honoree in various meaningful ways, from a school-wide celebration to a wellness stipend to a nonprofit donation made in their honor.

From the pool of nominated school-level honorees, six regional Early Educator of the Year recipients will be selected and announced in June. Regional winners will receive:

An all-inclusive vacation experience valued at $5,000





Recognition at the biennial Primrose Schools franchise conference

By recognizing excellence in early education and care, Primrose Schools reinforces its commitment to investing in local teachers and celebrating the vital role educators play in shaping strong foundations for lifelong learning.

Media Note:

Participating Primrose schools are available for interviews and photo opportunities featuring their Early Educator of the Year celebrations. To inquire about participating schools in your area or to learn more about the national program, contact us at [email protected].

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 560 Primrose schools in 36 states and Washington, D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Instagram, explore our stories and resources, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

SOURCE Primrose Schools