Primrose Schools® Children Donate Over 109,000 Books Nationwide Through Og's Bountiful Book Drive

This annual initiative, held each February and March in honor of Read Across America Day, expands access to books in local communities while helping young children practice generosity in action.

Over 109,000 Books Donated Nationwide in 2026

420,000+ books donated since 2023

All classrooms engage in lessons and activities around book sharing, caring and donating

"The first five years are a critical time for building strong literacy skills and nurturing social-emotional development," said Dr. April Poindexter, Head of Curriculum and Innovation at Primrose Schools. "When children participate in initiatives like Og's Bountiful Book Drive, they're engaging in purposeful early learning experiences that demonstrate how generosity can create meaningful, lasting impact."

Part of a Bigger Commitment

Og's Bountiful Book Drive is one of three Primrose PromiseSM Giving Events, part of the Primrose Promise Corporate Social Responsibility program inspired by the mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children.

Embedded within the exclusive, research-informed Balanced Learning® approach, Primrose Promise initiatives give children opportunities throughout the year to participate in meaningful service-learning experiences — nurturing generosity, empathy and responsibility alongside academic growth.

Why Early Literacy Matters

The first five years are a period of rapid brain development, when neural connections that support language, problem solving and social-emotional skills are formed. Approximately 90% of brain development occurs before age 5, underscoring how influential early experiences can be.

These findings reinforce the critical role initiatives like annual book drives play in supporting children during this foundational stage of life.

Learning Through Action

Through hands-on service-learning, Primrose children and their families actively participate in the giving process:

Select gently used books from home

Purchase new titles to bring to school

Sort and organize donated books

Help distribute them to local libraries, hospitals, schools and nonprofit organizations

Og® the Bookworm, one of the 12 Primrose Friends embedded in the Balanced Learning curriculum, represents the character trait of caring. Through Og's Bountiful Book Drive, children experience how literacy and compassion go hand in hand, reinforcing the Primrose belief that who children become is as important as what they know.

Extended Learning at Home

Families can also reinforce these lessons at home through The Primrose Friends YouTube series, available to families everywhere, bringing character development to life in fun, age-appropriate content.

In the episode, Og the Bookworm Learns a Lesson on Kindness & Caring — One To Grow On!, children learn how kindness and caring help make the world a better place and you a better friend — a message that mirrors the spirit of Og® the Bookworm.

