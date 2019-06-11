Primrose Schools® Opens 400th Location, Brings Early Education and Jobs to Atlanta's Westside

"Achieving the 400th location milestone just miles from where Primrose began and where we recently relocated our headquarters is especially rewarding," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "We are proud to bring premier early education and care to Atlanta's Westside along with our mission to create a brighter future for all children. Along with our Franchise Owners, we look forward to giving back to and serving this community for years to come."

The opening of Primrose School of Atlanta Westside marks the 46th Primrose location in the Atlanta, Georgia area. In conjunction with the company's growth locally, Primrose is also breaking growth records across the country, with 160 schools in the development pipeline and 38 locations slated to open in 2019.

Primrose School of Atlanta Westside is owned by two local couples: Jennifer Bunting-Graden and George Elba, and Natalie and Chris Williams. Jennifer and Natalie met while working as lawyers in Atlanta and both struggled to find quality care options for their children. Driven by their shared experiences and dedication to the Atlanta community, they made the decision to open their own Primrose school and help address the growing demand for quality early education and care.

"As working parents in the Atlanta area, we understand the uphill battle many families face in finding trusted child care," said Jennifer Bunting-Graden, Franchise Owner of Primrose School of Atlanta Westside. "We're thrilled to help fill this need in the community and look forward to addressing other critical needs on Atlanta's Westside by becoming an active, engaged member of this neighborhood."

Primrose Schools began as a single preschool in metro Atlanta nearly 40 years ago. Founders Paul and Marcy Erwin opened the first Primrose location in 1982 after recognizing a need for quality early education and care at a time when "all-play" was the norm. Their unique approach was immediately popular with parents and in 1990, the Erwins began franchising their education model. To shepherd the brand during this critical phase, the Erwins recruited Jo Kirchner, a successful businesswoman and working mother, who transformed the company into the trusted, premier early learning solution known nationwide today.

Under Kirchner's 20-year leadership as CEO, Primrose Schools has expanded across the nation and is now one of the largest franchises based in Atlanta. The brand, which was formally headquartered in Acworth, Georgia, recently made the strategic decision to relocate to Atlanta, increasing its access to the thriving metro's talent pool and top-tier business community.

Primrose School of Atlanta Westside offers early education programs for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old and after school care for children in Kindergarten to fifth grade. Teachers at the school use the Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion in children.

To inquire about enrollment at Primrose School of Atlanta Westside, please call 404-565-0257 or visit PrimroseAtlantaWestside.com. To find a Primrose school near you, visit PrimroseSchools.com/find-a-school.

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are 400 Primrose schools in 29 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who work together with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our Pointers for Parents emails and find a Primrose school near you.

