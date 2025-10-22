Primrose Schools Partnership for Children Reflects Expanded Mission: Advance Community Collaboration and Drive Equitable Access to Quality Education and Care

Primrose Schools Children's Foundation Rebrands as the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Primrose Schools Children's Foundation® is proud to announce it is rebranding as the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children℠, marking a bold next chapter in its mission to create lasting, scalable impact for children and families nationwide.

This evolution reflects a stronger commitment to collaborative, community-centered partnerships that bring together public, private and nonprofit organizations around a shared goal: ensuring every child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

"This is more than a name change — it's a renewed promise," said Jo Kirchner, Chairwoman of the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children and Primrose Schools boards. "For more than 20 years, the Primrose Schools Children's Foundation has been focused on early education and care for all children. The Partnership for Children makes clear that our role is not just about giving but about partnering — building bridges that create lasting impact for families and communities across the country through innovative public-private partnerships that bring the Primrose Schools proprietary Balanced Learning® curriculum to more historically underserved communities across the country. The first iteration of this model is our partnership with the West Lakes Early Learning Center in Orlando, FL, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary."

The Primrose Schools Partnership for Children advances its mission through an innovative early learning model developed in collaboration with Primrose Schools, The Leader in Early Education and Care®. This public-private collaboration model integrates the Balanced Learning® curriculum with comprehensive family support to foster school readiness, health and long-term well-being.

Over the next three years, the Partnership for Children intends to co-develop and invest in four additional community partnership projects across the country, expanding access to high-quality early learning experiences and family resources that support lifelong success.

"This shared commitment between Primrose Schools and the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children is an incredible opportunity to further test and refine an innovative, yet highly replicable model for early education, child care and health partnerships — for all children," said Kristin Bernhard, Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Advocacy for Primrose Schools and Executive Director of the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children.

To learn more about the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children, visit the new website or contact us at [email protected] .

About the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children℠

The Primrose Schools Partnership for Children℠, the charitable arm of Primrose Schools, is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children, especially those who are underserved. The Partnership combines funding from Primrose schools and our national support center to make an impact locally, regionally and nationally through partnerships that improve early education, child care, health and family well-being. Formerly known as the Primrose Schools Children's Foundation, the Partnership has contributed more than $5 million to national charities and child-focused organizations since its inception in 2003.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 35 states and Washington D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and X, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

