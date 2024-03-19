Primrose Schools® Plans Rapid Expansion in Southern California to Meet Child Care Demand

National preschool franchise actively seeks franchise owners to pursue as many as 10 business opportunities in the Southern California region

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, a high-quality early education and care leader with more than 500 schools in 34 states, today announced significant expansion in the Southern California region, following recent reports of the six-county region's strong economic outlook. Primrose has six schools in the Northern California region, one school already in the Southern California region and 15 locations in the development pipeline.

According to Nick Koros, chief development officer for Primrose Schools, the company began 2024 with more than 180 schools in the development pipeline and anticipates approximately 30 of those will be opened before 2025. "Our long-term development strategy at Primrose Schools considers Southern California's demand strong enough to eventually support up to 75 locations, and we have dedicated resources to assess sites throughout the area," said Koros.

With a staggering 88% of parents with children ages six and under saying it is important to live or work near their child's early education provider, the expansion goals of Primrose Schools in the region will help provide the early education and care offerings residents desire. Southern California communities stand to benefit from an increase in nearby live, work, play and learn developments. Currently, 60% of the California population is living in an area with little to no access to quality child care options, according to the Center for American Progress.

"Franchise owners are a critical part of the success of Primrose schools. By bringing high-quality care to new communities across the nation, franchise owners have a unique opportunity to do well, while doing good for the communities they serve," added Koros. "In 2024, we're looking forward to providing more entrepreneurs in Southern California impactful, innovative and profitable business opportunities that enable them to pursue new career aspirations while giving back to their communities."

Flexible site requirements of Primrose schools include a minimum of 8,000 square feet for a location in an office building or similar commercial space, and a minimum of 10,000 square feet for converting a pre-existing building, while 40,000 square feet is needed to construct a school from the ground-up. Currently, Primrose is only offering franchises in California to prospective franchisees that meet certain financial and business experience qualifications.

Learn more about real estate or franchise opportunities with Primrose Schools.

About Primrose Schools ®

Primrose Schools is a leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states today. Ranked by Entrepreneur for 17 consecutive years and named as one of the best franchises to buy in America by Forbes, Primrose offers Franchise Owners the opportunity to invest in a financially rewarding and emotionally satisfying business that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Primrose has franchising opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking qualified potential Franchise Owners to join the brand's rapid expansion and mission to transform the future of early education. For more information, visit Franchise.PrimroseSchools.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X, and explore our news site.

