Primrose Schools® Propels Franchise Development Through Nationwide Expansion in 2019

Primrose's significant growth and dedication to Franchise Owners in 2019 resulted in the brand being recognized with numerous industry awards including Forbes' 2019 Best Franchises to Buy. In addition, the brand's compounded success throughout the years recently earned Primrose the title of the No. 1 child care franchise in the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the fourth consecutive year.

"Year after year, Primrose has continued to prove itself as an industry leader backed by development milestones and industry recognitions. This past year has only reinforced our position as a sound franchise opportunity matched by innovative expansion strategies and flexible real estate options," said Steven Fricker, chief development officer for Primrose Schools. "As a result, we kicked off 2020 with more than 400 locations open and a strong pipeline in place with our Franchise Owners prepared to further Primrose's growth in the coming year."

On the heels of these achievements in 2019, Primrose is driving its aggressive development efforts in 2020 and targeting growth in key markets including Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, Phoenix and Seattle while opening in three new states; Iowa, Michigan and New York. Primrose's continued expansion is further fueled by the increasing demand for quality early education in communities where Live-Work-Play-Learn values continue to shape their development landscape. As these neighborhoods prioritize education, recognizing it is the final piece to a thriving community, Primrose is able to leverage its history as a stand out leader in the early education space in order to provide ample opportunity for new and existing Franchise Owners.

"Our success in 2019 was a direct reflection of the ongoing critical need for high-quality early education, as families throughout the country face long waiting lists and limited options for their children. For these reasons, we're seeing a surge in franchise ownership interest from prospective and existing Franchise Owners seeking an opportunity to impact their communities in a meaningful way while owning a financially rewarding business with a proven successful model," said Fricker.

Primrose Schools has opportunity for qualified franchise owners to join its growing brand with franchise opportunities in markets throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Primrose Schools, visit www.franchise.primroseschools.com.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is a leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 400 Primrose schools in 30 states today. Ranked the No. 1 child care franchise by Entrepreneur for four consecutive years and named as one of the best franchises to buy in America by Forbes, Primrose offers Franchise Owners the opportunity to invest in a financially rewarding and emotionally satisfying business that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Through Primrose on Premise℠, Primrose Schools and Franchise Owners enable companies to provide employer-sponsored early childhood education and care at or near their worksites. Primrose has franchising opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S., and is seeking qualified potential Franchise Owners to join the brand's rapid expansion and mission to transform the future of early education. For more information, visit www.Franchise.PrimroseSchools.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and explore our news site.

