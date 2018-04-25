Primrose Schools® Sets Sights on 200 New Markets Across the U.S.

Primrose Schools, ranked No. 1 in the child care category of Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, has more than doubled the number of schools open since 2010 and looks to continue that momentum by expanding into small- and medium-sized markets. Top-priority markets include communities such as Augusta, Ga.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Columbia, S.C.; and Tallahassee, Fla. These smaller cities hold significant promise for the leading early education and care franchise because of the presence of large employment drivers from universities and colleges to corporation headquarters.

"In order to meet our goal of having 500 schools in the system by the end of 2020, Primrose® will be focusing on growth in 200 new markets across the country as well as expanding in cities where we already have a strong reputation," said Bill Pierquet, senior vice president of school development for Primrose Schools. "Our target for this year is to open 36 new schools, which is an increase from last year's record-breaking 33 new schools opened."

At the start of the year, the School Development Team had more than 185 schools in the development pipeline, which is a 17 percent increase over its pipeline at the beginning of 2017. The increase has created an influx of site searches suitable for a Primrose school in markets from coast to coast. The School Development Team works closely with the Franchise Owners and local commercial real estate professionals to find sites perfect for each school to ensure that it is accessible and convenient for families in the community.

"By the end of the year, we hope to have more than 400 schools open in 31 states," said Pierquet. "One key to our growth will be these mid-markets, where we plan to bring families the high-quality early education and care they truly want and need. Our team will also be helping to increase the number of schools in large markets already familiar with Primrose, ensuring each community is well-served."

Primrose Schools still plans to expand its presence in existing major markets across the country. The franchise currently has more than 55 site searches in urban and suburban neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas and vibrant smaller communities across the United States.

