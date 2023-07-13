PRIMUS AERO chooses PAL-V Liberty to enhance operational excellence

RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMUS AERO is investing in the future of transportation with the purchase of a fleet of PAL-V Liberty vehicles, enhancing their operational excellence and minimizing the downtime of clients' aircraft.

The world’s first flying car PAL-V Liberty flying in mountainous regions with PRIMUS AERO livery.
As Stephan Krainer, CEO and Founder of PRIMUS AERO, explains: "The PAL-V is a time-saving machine for us. Our staff consists of highly trained and qualified experts, with decent incomes. Having them stuck in traffic jams is a very inefficient use of their time. By incorporating PAL-Vs into our operations, we will save time and money by reducing unproductive times."

PRIMUS AERO aims to utilize the PAL-V Liberty not only for their own operations but also for their aircraft maintenance companies. Krainer elaborates, "Delivering top-notch service is our priority. Minimizing the downtime of our customers' aircraft is vital. Currently, if a maintenance issue arises at an airport outside our base, someone must drive there. In Austria, this can be a long journey due to the mountainous and winding roads. By using the PAL-V to fly one of our maintenance personnel to the destination and giving them the flexibility to use the PAL-V as a service car when landed, we can greatly reduce the downtime of our clients' aircraft."

For PAL-V, this partnership reinforces the use-case of the PAL-V Liberty's versatility on a global scale, as highlighted by Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V: "The PAL-V Liberty can be used for a wide range of applications. With PRIMUS AERO, they will take advantage of its ability to fly and drive to shorten commuting times and provide their customers with door-to-door air mobility, something only a PAL-V can achieve. On top of that PRIMUS AERO's extensive expertise in aircraft maintenance positions them as a key regional partner."

In addition to the private individual orders received by PAL-V, the company is witnessing more and more professional organizations recognizing the benefits of using a vehicle that can both fly and drive.

The PAL-V Liberty is currently undergoing an extensive test program, and the company is preparing for its first series of production vehicles that will complete the certification flight test program next year.

