Primus To Release Seven Remastered Albums And EPs On Black Vinyl & Limited-Edition Color Vinyl

Two titles, Miscellaneous Debris and Rhinoplasty, are making their vinyl debuts with these releases, while the others are returning to vinyl after years of being out of print on LP. Five titles are newly remastered from their original analog tapes, and all the black and color vinyl packages include complimentary uncompressed WAV downloads for their complete audio. Tales From The Punchbowl has striking new cover art, and Rhinoplasty's first ever vinyl editions feature an extra bonus track, added to the album for the first time: Primus' recording of "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."