Primus To Release Seven Remastered Albums And EPs On Black Vinyl & Limited-Edition Color Vinyl

Pork Soda / Brown Album / Tales From The Punchbowl / Miscellaneous Debris / Antipop / Rhinoplasty / Animals Should Not Try to Act Like People
Nov 05, 2018, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Primus has teamed with Interscope/UMe for the upcoming worldwide release of seven essential albums and EPs from their storied catalog on 180-gram black vinyl and limited-edition color vinyl. Available now for preorder, each title's color vinyl edition is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. 1993's Pork Soda (2LP) and 1997's Brown Album (2LP) will be released November 16; 1995's Tales From The Punchbowl (2LP) and 1992's Miscellaneous Debris (1LP EP) will be released November 30; and 1999's Antipop (2LP), 1998's Rhinoplasty (2LP), and 2003's Animals Should Not Try to Act Like People (1LP EP) will be released December 14.
Two titles, Miscellaneous Debris and Rhinoplasty, are making their vinyl debuts with these releases, while the others are returning to vinyl after years of being out of print on LP. Five titles are newly remastered from their original analog tapes, and all the black and color vinyl packages include complimentary uncompressed WAV downloads for their complete audio. Tales From The Punchbowl has striking new cover art, and Rhinoplasty's first ever vinyl editions feature an extra bonus track, added to the album for the first time: Primus' recording of "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."
Stephen Marcussen mastered the albums and cut the new lacquers at Marcussen Mastering.
Preorder the albums and EPs on black vinyl and limited-edition color vinyl: https://UMe.lnk.to/Primus
November 16:
Pork Soda (2LP 180g black)
Pork Soda (2LP ltd. edition gold metallic color vinyl) – 1,000 copies worldwide
- First vinyl pressing since 1996
- Newly remastered from original analog tapes
Brown Album (2LP 180g black)
Brown Album (2LP ltd. edition translucent orange color vinyl) – 1,000 copies worldwide
- First vinyl pressing since 1997
- Newly remastered from original analog tapes
November 30:
Tales From The Punchbowl (2LP 180g black)
Tales From The Punchbowl (2LP ltd. edition magenta color vinyl) – 1,000 copies worldwide
- Brand new cover art
- First vinyl pressing since 1995
Miscellaneous Debris (1LP EP 180g black)
Miscellaneous Debris (1LP ltd. edition olive green color vinyl) – 1,000 copies worldwide
- First ever vinyl pressing
- Newly remastered from original analog tapes
December 14:
Antipop (2LP 180g black)
Antipop (2LP ltd. edition translucent blue color vinyl) – 1,000 copies worldwide
- First vinyl pressing since 1999
Rhinoplasty (2LP 180g black)
Rhinoplasty (2LP ltd. edition translucent red color vinyl) – 1,000 copies worldwide
- First ever vinyl pressing
- Includes the bonus track "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" for the first time
- Newly remastered from original analog tapes
Animals Should Not Try To Act Like People (1LP EP 180g black)
Animals Should Not Try To Act Like People (1LP ltd. edition opaque yellow color vinyl) – 1,000 copies worldwide
- First vinyl pressing since 2004
