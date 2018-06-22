Prince Edward Island's 2018 Fall Flavours Culinary Festival its biggest yet

Following on the success of last year's Taste of Coastal Communities events, this series of intimate culinary experiences returns in 2018 and the Festival is excited to welcome Atlantic Lottery Corporation as the presenting sponsor. Three new guest chefs that are making a name for themselves on the national scene will make their Festival debut at these events. Mallard Cottage's Chef Todd Perrin will host Taste of Georgetown on September 6. PEI native Chef Charlotte Langley, known for her Maritime-chic cooking style, will host Taste of Tyne Valley on September 20 and a special surprise chef will host Taste of North Rustico on September 28. Taste of Coastal events will showcase PEI's beloved coastal communities and unique tastes from that region.

Two new VIP experiences will be added to the Taste of Coastal Communities line-up. These VIP events will be hosted at the Top of the Park Restaurant featuring Chef Andrew Smith and Chef Antonio Park on September 12 and Chef Andrew Smith and Chef Dustin Gallagher on September 25.

The Festival also welcomes back popular chef hosts including Lynn Crawford, Mark McEwan, Danny Smiles, Corbin Tomaszeski, Chuck Hughes and PEI's own Michael Smith for the fourteen Signature Events.

Le Festin acadien avec homard ( Aug. 31 , Chef Danny Smiles )

( , Chef ) Toe Taps & Taters ( Sept. 7 , Chef Michael Smith )

( , Chef ) Oysters on the Pier ( Sept. 8 , Chef Corbin)

( , Chef Corbin) Lobster Party on the Beach ( Sept. 9 , Chef Mark McEwan )

( , Chef ) PEI International Shellfish Festival and Feast & Frolic (Sept. 13 – 16, Chef Lynn Crawford and Chef Michael Smith )

(Sept. 13 – 16, Chef and Chef ) Beef N' Blues ( Sept. 14 , Chef Michael Smith )

( , Chef ) Savour Victoria ( Sept. 21 , Chef Chuck Hughes )

( , Chef ) Chuck & Friends ( Sept. 23 , Chef Chuck Hughes )

, Chef ) Surf & Turf, Eastern PEI Style ( Sept. 22 , Chef Lynn Crawford )

( , Chef ) Great Big BBQ ( Sept. 26 , Chef Corbin)

( , Chef Corbin) Ultimate Chef's Table ( Sept. 27 , Chef Corbin)

( , Chef Corbin) Harbour Feast ( Sept. 29 , Chef Chuck Hughes )

( , Chef ) Grilling and Chilling ( September 30 , Chef Michael Smith )

Eastern Prince Edward Island will host an all new Signature Event - Surf & Turf, Eastern PEI-Style on September 22nd taking place at Rodd Crowbush Beach Resort. Also new is Charlottetown's Harbour Feast with Chef Chuck Hughes and the Chef de Cuisine of Montreal's Garde Manger, Christopher Merrick, on September 29th at Peake's Quay Restaurant.

Chef Chuck Hughes will also host an exclusive Fall Flavours event with some of his best Island friends - chefs and producers that have warmly welcomed him into their kitchens and lives. The event takes place Sunday, September 23, at the Table Culinary Studio and will feature an extraordinary meal featuring PEI ingredients, artisan breads and cheeses and foraged delicacies.

Fall Flavours also features Culinary Events, Culinary Adventures and a special Restaurant Dining Program. Tickets are on sale now with Early Bird prices (10% off) in effect until August 31st. For tickets and information, visit www.fallflavours.ca or call 1-866-960-9912.

Fall Flavours is proudly presented by Sobeys. The Festival is hosted by Canada's Food Island and is an initiative of the Food Island Partnership. Fall Flavours takes place at locations across Prince Edward Island from August 31st – September 30th, 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prince-edward-islands-2018-fall-flavours-culinary-festival-its-biggest-yet-300670678.html

SOURCE Fall Flavours Culinary Festival