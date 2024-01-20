Prince George School Fair's on a Mission to Help Families Find, Evaluate, and Choose Great Schools

National School Choice Week

20 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Fair to feature dozens of schools, parent workshops, free vegan food

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Md., Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A school fair highlighting local public, private, and extracurricular learning options returns to Prince George County this Sunday, Jan. 28. Join Prince George families for a day of kid-friendly fun, parent workshops, and free food. 

Hosted by Prince George Parents Alliance for Educational Options and the Black Student Fund, the free school fair will take place 2-5 p.m. at Bishop McNamara High School and feature booths from more than 40 local school options. Hundreds of community members are expected to attend this year's event.

Workshops will engage parents and guardians on subjects such as "Paying for Independent School Education" while children enjoy a DJ, face painting, and additional fun. Besides schools, the fair will highlight a range of community vendors, including X is Possible, Alpha Earl Apps, Moja Consulting, and ConnectDMV.The famed Patriots Technology Training Center will stage a STEM display with hands on STEM learning activities for K–12 students in robotics, computer simulation, graphic arts and e-sports.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

The fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, from landmark light ups to capitol rallies. Nearly 400 of these celebrations will take place in Maryland.

"This in person and virtual event will provide Maryland families with information that makes school choice a reality," said Leroy Nesbitt of the Black Student Fund.

This event is planned by the Black Student Fund, which serves as an advocate for children and strives to assure that all students and their families have equal access to superior educational opportunities, and Prince George Parents Alliance for Educational Options, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to maximizing independent school options and opportunities for all families in Prince George's County Maryland.

Bishop McNamara High School is located at 6800 Marlboro Pike in Forestville. Register for the free event at schoolchoiceweek.com/event/prince-george-school-fair-2024. A list of participating schools can be found at pgpaeo.org/participating-schools.

For more information, visit https://pgpaeo.org/.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

