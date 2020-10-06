Prince George's County Turns Social Distancing Into One-Of-A-Kind Travel Experience

"Whether you are a proud Prince Georgian or a visitor to our County, we have so many ways you can experience the natural beauty and numerous amenities of the Crown Jewel of Maryland safely," said Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to our County safely and responsibly, showing them some of the many reasons that we are Prince George's Proud."

"Social Distance Here," encourages locals and travelers from afar to stay active and engaged in the County's expansive outdoor amenities, from golfing and hiking excursions, to unique shopping and historical expeditions.

Honing in on visitor arrivals from New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Delaware and Richmond, VA, all are welcome to enjoy the colorful autumn hues, which create storybook strolls through local vineyards and memorable escapes to the National Harbor for delectable dining.

"The county is a perfect road trip getaway," said Leslie W. Graves, CEO & President of Experience Prince George's. "People are seeking new and different scenery that is not too far from home, and we provide it safely and responsibly. Travelers can spend a full day enjoying the many amenities found only here, or extend their time by overnighting in one of our bespoke properties. Our tourism and hospitality industry felt the impact of COVID-19, but we have remained steadfast in our approach to ensure that businesses and vendors continue to maintain their establishments and adhere to the mandated health and safety guidelines to protect our residents and the arrival of guests for the ultimate tourism experience."

Located in Maryland's Capital Region along the outskirts of Washington, DC, travelers are invited to explore, experience and social distance here.

Share your travels with us on social media using the hashtags #socialdistancehere and #experienceprincegeorges. To book your accommodations and learn more about the county, visit https://www.experienceprincegeorges.com/

About Experience Prince George's

EXPERIENCE PRINCE GEORGE'S is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Prince George's County, Maryland. The DMO markets and promotes the county as a prime Mid-Atlantic destination for leisure travelers.

Contact: Kaletha Henry

Communications Manager

[email protected]

443-832-8839

SOURCE Experience Prince George's

Related Links

https://www.experienceprincegeorges.com

