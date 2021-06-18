Prince Hall Grand Masons Lodge Calls for Members to End the Violence by Putting Down Weapons in Observance of Juneteenth

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Lay Down Weapons" is a call by Worshipful Grand Master of Prince Hall Grand Lodge, free and accepted Masons of Pennsylvania, in honor of Juneteenth to all Heads of Houses of Prince Hall Pennsylvania. They will be asked to also participate in a social media campaign to invoke the message: END THE VIOLENCE.

When: 9:30 am. on JUNETEENTH (Saturday, June 19, 2021)

What : Members of the Master Masons and Eastern Stars and their families will circle the grounds of the Grand Lodge 3 times and then enter the grounds where they will witness a reading of a Proclamation read by the Most Worshipful Grand Master Jones that will address many community concerns but leading with Stopping the Violence and calling for all to put down arms and worship life – not violate it.

The Proclamation will also call on all members of Master Masons and Eastern Stars and their loved ones to end every message they post on all social media to include a STOP THE VIOLENCE personal sign off.

Gun locks will be distributed.

Where: Grounds of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 4301 North Broad Street, Philadelphia

Who: Most Worshipful Grand Master, the Honorable Donald C. Jones, calling on all Prince Hall Grand Lodge Masters and Eastern Stars to come fully regaled to participate in Juneteenth.

Why: It was on June 19, 1865, when a Union General and his mostly Colored Troops freed the last vestige of slavery in the state of Texas. On June 17, 2021, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed the bill calling Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19] commemorating the end of slavery as a National Holiday.

https://www.princehall-pa.org/

Media Contact: Keith Coleman - 215 606 7484 - [email protected]

SOURCE Prince Hall Grand Masons Lodge