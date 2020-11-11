Prince International Appoints D. Michael Wilson as Chief Executive Officer

"After a thorough search, we are pleased to welcome Michael as the next CEO of Prince," said Scott Wolff, Prince's Chairman and a Managing Director of American Securities. "Michael brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience to the company. His track record of success across multiple, global businesses in the specialty chemicals space is impressive, and we are confident that Prince will continue to prosper under his leadership."

Mr. Wolff continued, "I would also like to thank Chris for his leadership at Prince over the past four months. He stepped in quickly and, in partnership with the Prince leadership team, has accelerated momentum across all facets of the business."

"I am excited to partner with American Securities and to join the Prince leadership team," said Mr. Wilson. "I feel a strong sense of philosophical alignment with American Securities regarding the tenets of value creation. Prince's team has continued to step up, lead together, and drive higher performance through executive transitions, which is especially admirable through a challenging 2020. I look forward to working with such a strong and committed team. Moving forward, I believe that the business has access to multiple avenues for growth and the talent and determination to deliver it. I can't think of an opportunity I'd rather be stepping into."

Mr. Wilson most recently served as President, CEO, and a Director of Ingevity Corporation. He was hired by WestRock Company in 2015 to lead the Specialty Chemicals Division of WestRock. Ingevity was spun out of WestRock as a fully independent, publicly traded company in May 2016 and was named Forbes's magazine's #1 spin-off of 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Wilson had served as Executive Vice President of Albemarle Corporation and as President of Albemarle's Performance Chemicals global business unit. He joined Albemarle in 2013 after 16 years at FMC Corporation, where he served in various capacities.

About Prince International Corporation

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with manufacturing facilities and sales offices on six continents, Prince is a world-class producer of engineered additives for niche applications and is a value-added processing intermediary between large global raw material suppliers and end customers. Prince specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing performance-critical additives for niche applications utilized in the construction, electronics, consumer products, agriculture, automotive, oil & gas, heavy equipment, industrial, and similar end markets.

