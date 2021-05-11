Prince International Corporation to Acquire Ferro Corporation for $22.00 per Share in an All-Cash Transaction Valued at Approximately $2.1 Billion

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince International Corporation ("Prince"), a portfolio company of American Securities LLC, announced today that it is acquiring Ferro Corporation for $22.00 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion, including the assumption of debt, net of cash. The agreement has been unanimously approved by Ferro's Board of Directors.

In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, the company will combine with Chromaflo Technologies, a premier global provider of colorant technology solutions and also an American Securities portfolio company. The combination of Prince, Ferro and Chromaflo will result in a global diversified business with sales of approximately $2 billion.

"We are thrilled about combining Prince, Ferro, and Chromaflo, each a leader in their respective markets, to form a true global technology leader in color solutions, functional coatings and specialty minerals," said D. Michael Wilson, Prince CEO. "The combination will result in a company with unmatched competencies in particle engineering, glass science and color technology. It will enhance our ability, on a global scale, to deliver state-of-the art products and innovative solutions that enrich everyday life."

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022, subject to the approval of Ferro shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Barclays served as financial advisors for Prince International Corporation and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor. Lazard Freres & Co. LLC served as financial advisor for Ferro Corporation and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor.

About Prince International Corporation

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Prince specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing performance-critical specialty products, many custom developed, for niche applications in the construction, electronics, consumer products, agriculture, automotive, oil & gas, industrial and other end markets. Prince employs approximately 1,200 employees across its 21 facilities located on 6 continents. Prince is a portfolio company of American Securities LLC. For more information, visit www.princecorp.com.

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company's reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 3,700 associates globally and reported 2020 sales of $959 million.

About Chromaflo Technologies

Chromaflo Technologies is a leading independent global supplier of colorant systems and pigment dispersions, serving customers in architectural and industrial coatings as well as the thermoset composites market. Headquartered in Ashtabula, Ohio, Chromaflo has approximately 715 employees and has production facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Uruguay, Canada, The Netherlands, Finland, Australia, South Africa, India, Malaysia, and China. Chromaflo is a portfolio company of American Securities LLC. For more information, visit www.chromaflo.com.

