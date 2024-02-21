Prince Manufacturing, a Contract Manufacturing Company, Welcomes Bill Emberson as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Founded in 1965, Prince Manufacturing is a contract manufacturer eliminating waste through fabrication, assembly & finishing of metal products. Their expertise includes metal fabrication, powder coating, e-coating & more, serving diverse industries.

LEXINGTON, S.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Manufacturing, a leading Contract Manufacturing company with sites in North Carolina, Indiana, and Mexico, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Emberson as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Bill will spearhead strategic initiatives in his new role to drive growth, enhance market presence, and strengthen client relationships.

Bill Emberson

Bill brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record. Before joining Prince Manufacturing, he held key leadership positions within the Chemical, Environmental and Textile sectors. His passion for delivering exceptional results makes him an invaluable addition to the Prince Manufacturing team.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Prince Manufacturing family," said Bill Emberson. "Prince Manufacturing has a reputation for excellence, innovation, and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and driving growth in the dynamic Contract Manufacturing landscape."

Bill Emberson's experience in data driven decisions, collaboration, humility, and solution-based services aligns seamlessly with Prince Manufacturing's culture. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding market share, fostering strategic partnerships, and implementing cutting-edge sales and marketing strategies.

About Prince Manufacturing: Prince Manufacturing, Inc. is a contract manufacturing solutions company started in 1998, but its roots go back to 1965 when it was founded as Prince Corporation in Holland, Michigan. Mr. Iram Chavez is the President and CEO of Prince Manufacturing, Inc. Prince is a contract manufacturing solution provider. It focuses on eliminating waste by fabricating, forming, finishing, and assembly of metal and composite products. Prince Manufacturing's capabilities and processes include Contract Assembly, Metal Fabrication, Sheet Metal Forming, Powder Coating, Liquid Coating, E-coating, CARC, Metal Stamping, Sequencing, and Shelter Manufacturing.

