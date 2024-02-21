Prince Manufacturing, a Contract Manufacturing Company, Welcomes Bill Emberson as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

News provided by

Prince Manufacturing

21 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Founded in 1965, Prince Manufacturing is a contract manufacturer eliminating waste through fabrication, assembly & finishing of metal products. Their expertise includes metal fabrication, powder coating, e-coating & more, serving diverse industries.

LEXINGTON, S.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Manufacturing, a leading Contract Manufacturing company with sites in North Carolina, Indiana, and Mexico, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Emberson as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Bill will spearhead strategic initiatives in his new role to drive growth, enhance market presence, and strengthen client relationships.

Continue Reading
Bill Emberson
Bill Emberson

Bill brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record. Before joining Prince Manufacturing, he held key leadership positions within the Chemical, Environmental and Textile sectors. His passion for delivering exceptional results makes him an invaluable addition to the Prince Manufacturing team.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Prince Manufacturing family," said Bill Emberson. "Prince Manufacturing has a reputation for excellence, innovation, and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and driving growth in the dynamic Contract Manufacturing landscape."

Bill Emberson's experience in data driven decisions, collaboration, humility, and solution-based services aligns seamlessly with Prince Manufacturing's culture. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding market share, fostering strategic partnerships, and implementing cutting-edge sales and marketing strategies.

About Prince Manufacturing: Prince Manufacturing, Inc. is a contract manufacturing solutions company started in 1998, but its roots go back to 1965 when it was founded as Prince Corporation in Holland, Michigan. Mr. Iram Chavez is the President and CEO of Prince Manufacturing, Inc. Prince is a contract manufacturing solution provider. It focuses on eliminating waste by fabricating, forming, finishing, and assembly of metal and composite products. Prince Manufacturing's capabilities and processes include Contract Assembly, Metal Fabrication, Sheet Metal Forming, Powder Coating, Liquid Coating, E-coating, CARC, Metal Stamping, Sequencing, and Shelter Manufacturing.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Prince Manufacturing

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.