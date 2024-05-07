Prince Manufacturing, a Contract Manufacturing Company with IMMEX Options, Announces Jonathan Moore as New Chief Financial Officer

Founded in 1965, Prince Manufacturing is a contract manufacturer eliminating waste through the fabrication, assembly & finishing of metal products. Their expertise includes metal fabrication, powder coating, e-coating & more. Diverse industries.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Manufacturing Corporation (Prince), a leading provider of contract manufacturing and shelter services, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Moore as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Moore will join the company's leadership team and succeed Louis Krause, who will retire in June 2024.

Jonathan Moore

Mr. Moore brings over 15 years of experience in finance and strategy across diverse industries, including manufacturing, textile innovation, and technology. He most recently served as CFO at Rugged Solutions America, a value-added reseller specializing in durable communication solutions for demanding environments. Before that, he held the position of Director of Finance & Strategy at Milliken & Company, a global leader in textiles, chemicals, and floor coverings.

"Jonathan's extensive experience across multiple industries will be a valuable asset to Prince Manufacturing and our customers," said Iram Chavez, CEO of Prince. "As a member of our Executive Leadership Team, he will play a key role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth for the company."

"I'm excited to join Prince Manufacturing and contribute to the next stage of the company's success," stated Jonathan Moore. "Prince's commitment to providing ethical, sustainable, and high-quality manufacturing solutions aligns perfectly with my values."

Mr. Moore's appointment underscores Prince Manufacturing's dedication to continued growth and leadership in the industrial coatings, fabrication, and shelter services market.

