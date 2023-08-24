Prince Marketing Group and American Idol Finalist Nutsa Buzaladze:

Prince Marketing Group has signed Georgian native Nutsa Buzaladze to manage all her branding endorsements and assist on all aspects of her music career.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren Prince has been a marketing agent for some of the most Iconic athletes and celebrities in the world for close to 30 years including: Earvin "Magic" Johnson , Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Jerry West, Chevy Chase, Charlie Sheen, Carmen Electra, Denise Richards and many others as well as the estates of Smokin' Joe Frazier and Evel Knievel.

"Nutsa is an incredible talent and even more beautiful person PMG/ CEO Darren Prince said. "It's about as much who you know in life and not as much what you know. My contacts and relationships are as deep as it gets and when you have the talent with someone like Nutsa it makes my job that much easier to leverage her in all aspects of her career. She's already a star overseas and now we will make it happen in the USA" Prince added.

Fresh off her powerful rendition of the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Dodgers Nutsa crushed the performance and was featured on TMZ and other outlets.

Prince said "We have a fragrance deal in the works, a few strategic endorsements based on her personality and several meetings set up with well known producers to start on her album and create that hit single"

Nutsa stated "I couldn't be happier finding someone like Darren Prince as we connected with our love for God. I'm so proud he recently celebrated 15 years sober and has used his gift to help so many. (Prince is an international best selling author of his memoir Aiming High)

Nutsa added "I've always been a believer in surrounding myself with positive people and staying true to who you are and not compromising your integrity no matter how tough things get and that life will always work out. I'm hoping to inspire young women everywhere. I wrote on my wish list as a teenager that I wanted to get on American Idol and then get an agent and it's now it's become my reality" Nutsa said.

