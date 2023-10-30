PRINCE ROYCE RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

News provided by

SoundExchange

30 Oct, 2023, 10:25 ET

Latin superstar honored as one of the most streamed artists in premier music tech company's history

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that multi-platinum singer-songwriter Prince Royce has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being among one of the most streamed Latin artists in the organization's 20-year history.

Continue Reading
Prince Royce has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being among one of the most streamed Latin artists in the organization’s 20-year history. Pictured from Left to Right are SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe and Prince Royce. Photo by Anita Tillero.
Prince Royce has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being among one of the most streamed Latin artists in the organization’s 20-year history. Pictured from Left to Right are SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe and Prince Royce. Photo by Anita Tillero.

"Prince Royce is an extraordinary talent and a force to be reckoned with," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "It is no surprise that he is one of SoundExchange's most streamed creators – every single one of his albums is multi-platinum and laced with hits bringing bachata to new audiences through collaborations and infusion into R&B, hip-hop, and more. It's my pleasure to honor Prince Royce's artistry and success with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

Huppe presented Royce with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in Miami at Walter Kolm Entertainment offices.

About Prince Royce
Multi-platinum certified singer-songwriter Prince Royce has become a bona fide Latin superstar and bachata music idol, scoring 22 No. 1 radio hits, and winning more than 80 awards and recognitions, including 24 Latin Billboard Awards, 21 Premio lo Nuestro Awards, 19 Premios Juventud Awards, 9 Latin AMAs, and 14 Latin GRAMMY nominations. 

Royce's self-titled debut album has reached 10X Diamond status and the artist has seven hit songs certified Diamond by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America): "Corazón Sin Cara" (26x Diamond), "Darte Un Beso" (21x Diamond), "Sensualidad" (19x Diamond), "Deja Vu" (15x Diamond), "El Clavo" (12x Diamond), "Bubalu" (11x Diamond), and "El Amor Que Perdimos" (10x Diamond). Some of the artist's collaborations include Shakira, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Thalia, Maná, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Anitta, Ludacris, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Maluma, among others. 

In February 2019, Prince Royce made history becoming the first and only tropical music artist to perform at the Houston Rodeo at the NRG Stadium where he attracted more than 55 thousand euphoric fans. August 9, 2018, was proclaimed "Prince Royce Day" in New York by Mayor Bill de Blasio in recognition of his contributions to society and for being a role model to youth in his hometown. He has been inducted into the Bronx Hall of Fame, with a street named after him.

About SoundExchange
SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange

Also from this source

GLORIA ESTEFAN RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE MUSIC FAIRNESS AWARD

GLORIA ESTEFAN RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE MUSIC FAIRNESS AWARD

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that Gloria Estefan has been awarded the...
SoundExchange Receives 2023 Top Workplaces Award

SoundExchange Receives 2023 Top Workplaces Award

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today it has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Top...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.