Prince Waikiki Named #2 Resort Hotel in Hawai'i in Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards

"We are thrilled to be recognized both as the second-ranking hotel on the island of O'ahu and in the state of Hawai'i in this year's Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards," said Joshua Hargrove, General Manager at Prince Waikiki. "We cannot thank our guests enough for their support, especially during such recent challenging years. This recognition is a testimony to our team's hard work and dedication to provide first-class service. Our primary goal at Prince Waikiki is to embrace the aloha spirit and provide our guests with a contemporary Hawai'i experience, and we look forward to continuing to offer best-in-class hospitality for years to come."

The 2021 Hawai'i Resort Hotels category included 20 properties from five of the state's islands. This year, Prince Waikiki was awarded in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for the first time in its three-decade history; its score of 94.60 is in recognition of Prince Waikiki's immaculate service; floor-to-ceiling ocean views in all 563 guest rooms and suites; award-winning dining at its signature restaurant, 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar; elevated infinity pool and the casual poolside Hinana Bar overlooking Ala Wai Harbor; more than 22,000 square feet of meeting & events space; its pristine 27-hole golf club, Hawai'i Prince Golf Club; and more.

Over the past year, Prince Waikiki has been a leader in Hawai'i, setting high standards in cleanliness and safety with its Prince Promise, a holistic and forward-thinking approach to safety and wellness for both employees and guests. Prince Waikiki also supported its employees throughout the pandemic with extended medical and dental benefits and grocery care package deliveries for all furloughed employees.

Looking ahead, Prince Waikiki is excited to continue its legacy as one of the top hotels in Hawai'i, in addition to debuting new amenities and initiatives in this year and in 2022, including:

Hawai'i Prince Golf Club : The Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay -designed, 27-hole golf course will debut a brand-new, state-of-the-art driving range alongside a beautification project in 2022, offering locals and visitors an unmatched golf experience on O'ahu.

: The Arnold Palmer and -designed, 27-hole golf course will debut a brand-new, state-of-the-art driving range alongside a beautification project in 2022, offering locals and visitors an unmatched golf experience on O'ahu. Art at Prince Waikiki: The hotel is home to Waikiki's largest contemporary art collection by Hawai'i artists, including original works by Solomon Enos and sculptures by John Koga and Kaili Chun . In the coming months, Prince Waikiki will debut exciting new works courtesy of some of Hawai'i's top emerging artists.

The hotel is home to largest contemporary art collection by Hawai'i artists, including original works by and sculptures by and . In the coming months, Prince Waikiki will debut exciting new works courtesy of some of Hawai'i's top emerging artists. "Indulge" at 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar : Renowned for its signature buffet experience and fresh Island cuisine, 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar has reinvented its buffet to ensure guest and employee safety while featuring a limitless option with interactive dining elements. The restaurant's "Indulge: A Signature Grazing Experience" incorporates unlimited tableside service from a signature menu such as Steamed Crab Legs and Poke alongside a number of "action stations" that allow guests to safely interact with the chefs behind glass partitions as they prepare made-to-order hand rolls, plate beautiful desserts, and more.

: Renowned for its signature buffet experience and fresh Island cuisine, 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar has reinvented its buffet to ensure guest and employee safety while featuring a limitless option with interactive dining elements. The restaurant's "Indulge: A Signature Grazing Experience" incorporates unlimited tableside service from a signature menu such as Steamed Crab Legs and Poke alongside a number of "action stations" that allow guests to safely interact with the chefs behind glass partitions as they prepare made-to-order hand rolls, plate beautiful desserts, and more. New Group Amenities: To provide groups a customizable and well-rounded experience during their stay at Prince Waikiki, the hotel now offers group bookings for daily morning yoga classes on the al fresco Muliwai Deck; poolside cabana bookings for the ultimate relaxation; and in-room amenities such as DIY spa experiences in tandem with the hotel's spa service, Naio Bliss.

Every year, the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards readers' surveys reveal the top travel destinations and brands in the U.S. and around the globe. The magazine's discerning readers define excellence in travel by rating their experiences and evaluating hotels on several criteria, including rooms and facilities, location, service, restaurants and food, and value. The 2021 World's Best Awards will appear in the October 2021 issue of Travel + Leisure, on sale September 17, and is available now at https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.

About Prince Waikiki

Situated at the gateway into Waikiki, Prince Waikiki is an upscale, oceanfront hotel that offers a picture-perfect marina setting and easy access Honolulu's trendiest neighborhoods, city street art and progressive retail and restaurant developments. Continuously ranked #1 of 183 hotels in Honolulu by TripAdvisor and ranked #2 in Travel + Leisure's Hawai'i Resort Hotels World's Best Awards category, Prince Waikiki features 563 spacious guest rooms and suites all with ocean views, panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, and stylish contemporary furnishings. It is also home to the award-winning 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar; an ocean-view rooftop with an infinity pool; an open-air lobby lounge featuring modern Hawaiian artwork; and multi-use indoor and outdoor venues for events and weddings. Guests also have access to Hawai'i Prince Golf Club, a 27-hole course on the sunny Ewa Plain amidst the Waianae Mountains. For more information, please visit www.princewaikiki.com, call 800.321.6248, or follow on Instagram at @princewaikiki.

About Prince Resorts Hawai'i

Prince Resorts Hawai'i Inc. is a subsidiary of Seibu Holdings Inc. It operates three luxury hotels and golf courses on two of the Hawaiian Islands: The Prince Waikiki and Hawai'i Prince Golf Club on the island of O'ahu, and on the island of Hawai'i, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and Golf Course at the Mauna Kea Resort on the Kohala Coast. Prince Resorts Hawai'i is unique in offering all-oceanfront locations along with championship golf courses, gracious island hospitality and award-winning cuisine. Most recently in 2021, Prince Waikiki, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, and The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort were named three of the top hotels in Hawai'i in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards. For more information or reservations, call 1-866-PRINCE6 (866-774-6236), or visit PrinceResortsHawaii.com.

SOURCE Prince Waikiki