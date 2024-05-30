PRINCESA BY ARIANA VARA ANNOUNCES CONTEST TO HELP MAKE A QUINCEAÑERA'S DREAM COME TRUE

Celebrate your special day in style with the perfect gown fit for a princess and make your Quinceañera dreams come true for a show-stopping entrance into adulthood

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The quinceañera is more than a ritual. It's a rite of passage and a collective experience deeply rooted in tradition that solidifies a community. Across Latino households, larger-than-life quinceañeras celebrations mark a young girl's transition into adulthood. This life milestone is made even more memorable and meaningful when the perfect gown is part of the story. With exclusive, high-quality gowns that emphasize the uniqueness of every quinceañera, Princesa by Ariana Vara aims to capture the essence of a quinceañera's evolving femininity.

Sparkling Quinceañera gown with off-the-shoulder sweetheart bodice and 3D lace skirt in a Rose Gold color.

"We are passionate about making quinceañeras look like a real princess, making them the center of attention on an unforgettable day," said Perla G. Jio, Senior Sales Development Executive at Mon Cheri Bridals, parent company of Princesa by Ariana Vara. "With Princesa, young girls have the opportunity to make their quinceañera dreams come true, as they step out of childhood and into womanhood with beauty, grace, and the support of loved ones donning a breathtaking, signature gown to commemorate this milestone moment."

Princesa by Ariana Vara is excited to announce its quinceañera contest to make a young girl's dream come true. One winner will receive a stunning Princesa by Ariana Vara gown and an all-expenses-paid 4-day/3-night trip for two to New York, NY to select their dream dress at the Mon Cheri / Princesa by Ariana Vara showroom, plus a $1000 allowance for the celebration. To enter, visit https://www.arianavara.com/quinceanera-contest and complete the questionnaire about your Quinceañera aspirations.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entry Period begins 5/30/24 and ends 6/30/24 at 11:59 pm PT. Entrants must have parental consent to enter. Open to girls of 13-14 years old who celebrate their quinceañera. Legal residents of the 50 US/DC only. For full details and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/princesaEN .

"Families often invest significant time and resources to create lavish celebrations, including professional photographers, event planners, and elaborate decorations," said Perla G. Jio, Senior Sales Development Executive at Mon Cheri. "Through this contest, we aim to provide young ladies an incredible opportunity to celebrate their special day in style and let their Quinceañera dreams soar while honoring their cultural heritage and traditions."

For years Princesa by Ariana Vara has been dedicated to helping families celebrate their quinceañera with unparalleled quality in every thread, fabric, and bead. They are present from the very beginning, as each young girl dreams of her perfect look for this special day, committed to transforming fantasy into a captivating reality with a collection truly fit for a princess.

For more information and to view the different collections, visit: www.arianavara.com

About Princesa by Ariana Vara

Princesa by Ariana Vara is the premier brand that puts the dreams of quinceañeras at the core of all designs, producing exclusive, high-quality, and beautiful gowns. The quinceañera wear company leads the way when it comes to the latest trends in gowns and understanding the value of tradition for Hispanic families. Princesa by Ariana Vara plays an organic role in the theme, tone, and color scheme of every quinceañera because the celebration of this important milestone starts with the gown. Headquartered in New Jersey, for more information on Princesa by Ariana Vara visit www.arianavara.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok at @princesabyarianavara.

