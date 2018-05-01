Princess Cruises and the Original Cast of “The Love Boat” to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Honorary Star Plaque

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, superintendent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will honor Princess Cruises and the original cast of "The Love Boat;" Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Jill Whelan (Vicki), Ted Lange (Isaac), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Lauren Tewes (Julie) and Fred Grandy (Gopher) during a ceremony on Thursday, May 10, 2018 in front of the Dolby Theatre on the famed Hollywood Boulevard.

"What an unexpected thrill for our cast to be honored with Princess Cruises on Hollywood Boulevard," said Gavin MacLeod, aka Captain Merrill Stubing and 30-year brand ambassador for Princess Cruises. "'The Love Boat' offered us many opportunities to see the world, create lifelong friendships and of course introduce the joys of cruising. People still approach me and say that the show gave them something to dream about – falling in love, finding happiness all while sparking the desire to travel. Now more than 40 years later, cruising is a vacation option for everyone and the growth of the industry just proves that dreams really do come true," added MacLeod.

It began in the mid-70s when television producer Douglas S. Cramer, who had created the popular television series "Love, American Style," decided to transplant his popular comedy vignette series from its studio setting to the environs of a modern cruise ship. The resulting television show, "The Love Boat" has been widely credited with introducing millions of viewers to the concept of a contemporary cruise vacation and the dramatic growth of the industry, which continues to expand globally today.

"We're proud to welcome the original cast of 'The Love Boat' and Princess Cruises as Friends of the Walk of Fame recognizing their contribution to the history of television and support for the preservation of the Walk of Fame," said Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

After the 1977 pilot show, which was shot aboard the line's original Sun Princess in Mexico, Cramer teamed up with top television producer Aaron Spelling and "The Love Boat" went on to enjoy phenomenal success, continuing for 10 seasons until 1987 as one of the highest-rated, prime-time television shows in the country. Princess Cruises soon became a household name as the primary setting and co-star of the popular series, and continues to be known as the "Love Boat" cruise line today. Pacific Princess and Island Princess were the two original ships but as the show grew in popularity "The Love Boat" was filmed aboard many Princess ships at exotic destinations around the globe.

"The Hollywood Historic Trust is pleased to welcome our newest Friends of the Walk of Fame," said Donelle Dadigan, co-chair of the Hollywood Historic Trust, the organization that works to maintain the world-famous walk. Ms. Dadigan is also chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for 2018.

Like no other show in television history, "The Love Boat" featured more than 1,000 celebrity guest stars including Tom Hanks, Florence Henderson, Charo, Debbie Reynolds, Milton Berle, Mickey Rooney, Ethel Merman and Ginger Rogers, to name a few. The original "Love Boat" series is currently in worldwide syndication, having been translated into more than 29 different languages, and is viewed by millions of fans in more than 93 countries. Fans can watch episodes on MeTV, Memorable Entertainment Television, America's #1 all classic television network.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

About the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

For more than 97 years, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has provided leadership, business development resources, networking, and government affairs programs and services to keep the Hollywood business and residential communities safe, relevant and economically vital. Donelle Dadigan of the Hollywood Museum, is the Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors 2018-19, and Leron Gubler is the President/CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. For more information please visit www.hollywoodchamber.net.

