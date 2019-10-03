Princess Cruises Dedicates Special Totem Pole to Ketchikan to Commemorate 50th Year Sailing to Alaska

The Masters of the Sea totem pole, now permanently housed at the Ketchikan Visitors Bureau, was crafted by local carver, Kelly White. In addition to his role as a carver, Kelly also serves as Princess Cruises cultural ambassador of its "North to Alaska" program. In fact, as part of the "North to Alaska" program, Kelly carved the totem pole onboard Ruby Princess and Grand Princess for guests to see and learn more about Alaska's culture.

Inspired by strong and important sea creatures, the totem pole features a killer whale, a powerful hunter and navigator of the seas; an octopus, a mysterious, intelligent and complex creature of the seas; and halibut, a proven reliable food source throughout the year.

"We're proud to dedicate this beautiful totem pole, inspired by the sea, to the community of Ketchikan, visible long after our cruise ships depart each season," said Lisa Syme, vice president of marketing at Princess Cruises. "We hope it reminds the local residents of Ketchikan of the key role they play in introducing the culture and passion of Alaska to our guests. We're grateful to Kelly White for his incredibly talented craftsmanship."

A local resident of Ketchikan, White is a Northwest Coast artist who is Teikweidí, Sanyaa Kwáan of Tlingit descent. As a guide at the Totem Heritage Center, located in Ketchikan, he has shared his knowledge of traditional art and culture with visitors from around the world for several summers. He's a committed carver, teaching himself using books and other research references and practicing independently, as well as receiving instruction of other experts. In 2011, he was invited to help carve the Sitka National Historical Park Centennial Pole.

In the last 50 years, Princess Cruises has brought more than 5 million guests to Ketchikan, more than any other cruise line, where they have enjoyed the colorful galleries, the quaint buildings of Creek Street, Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show, sea planes and artfully crafted totem poles.

As the leading cruise line in Alaska, Princess Cruises just celebrated its 50th year sailing to the Great Land with its largest deployment ever and introduced new entertainment, shore excursions and culinary offerings to the award-wining "North to Alaska" program. The cruise line also recently marked the debut of Royal Princess on the West Coast and the first time a Princess MedallionClass ship is sailing in this region. Powered by the OceanMedallion, the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, MedallionClass ships deliver a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to enjoy what they love most about cruising.

Princess Cruises offers a variety of cruise and cruisetour options highlighting the state's must-see attractions, including Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve and Denali National Park and Preserve. Alaska cruises range in length from seven to 14 days and depart from Vancouver, Anchorage (Whittier), Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The cruise line also owns and operates five wilderness lodges nestled in scenic riverside locations near national parks offering more than 20 unique cruisetour options for guests. Princess cruisetours highlight the best of Alaska by combining a seven-day cruise with a multi-night land tour and exclusive "Direct to the Wilderness" rail service – giving travelers a seamless Princess vacation experience in the Great Land.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."



In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

