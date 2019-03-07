Princess Cruises Introduces La Mer Restaurant by Three Michelin Star French Chef Emmanuel Renaut onboard Sky Princess

Chef Renaut is owner and executive chef of the Flocons de Sel restaurant, located in the French Alps village of Megève. Flocons de Sel was awarded a third Michelin star in 2012, having earned its first in 2004 and a second in 2006. Before establishing the restaurant in 1998, Renaut worked in restaurants including Claridge's, Hotel de Crillon and Auberge de l'Eridan. He also holds the prestigious title "Meilleur Ouvrier de France" (MOF) which translates to One of the Best Craftsmen of France .

La Mer will offer casual, French bistro-style dining with a modern twist inspired by the flavors and feeling of the French Alps and contrasts from the ocean. The specialty restaurant will be located in the lively Sky Princess atrium. The restaurant first debuted onboard Majestic Princess in 2017 to rave reviews from international cruisers while the ship was based in China. A La Mer video with restaurant and menu-fare visuals can be viewed here: www.princess.com/lamer

"It's been an honor to collaborate with Chef Renaut again to develop a fresh and new menu for La Mer on Sky Princess and showcase his authentically crafted French dishes for the first time to our North American guests," said Rai Caluori, executive vice president of guest experience and product development at Princess Cruises. "Chef Renaut's culinary artistry and passion to deliver an unforgettable French dining experience at La Mer will be savored by each Sky Princess guest who delights in his exquisite fresh dishes."

A sampling of Sky Princess La Mer menu offerings include:

Filet de Boeuf Poelé, Compotée d' Ognons Doux, Jus au Vin Rouge, Frites

Beef filet mignon, sweet onions sauté, red wine jus, hand cut fries

Boasting Chef Renaut's flair on classic French dishes, a tender filet mignon cooked to perfection and served alongside hand-cut frites is a classic pairing that never ceases to satisfy every craving.

Quenelles de Vivaneau et St. Jacques, Salpicon de Homard et Jus des Carcasses

Red snapper & scallop mousseline, lobster morsels and lemon grass lobster sauce

Chef Renaut was inspired to bring this dish back to its origins by adding lobster morsels, as it was usually always served with crawfish tails. Chef Renaut placed his own twist and replaced the crawfish with tender lobster.

Mont Blanc ''Marron-Myrtilles"

Sweet chestnut, blueberry gel, vanilla cream bavarois

Mont Blanc is a chestnut, classic French dessert and was inspired by the French Alps, the highest peak in Europe, a majestic view Chef Renaut enjoys every day from the outside deck of Flocons de Sel in Megève, France.

"I'm delighted to introduce La Mer to more Princess Cruises guests aboard Sky Princess," said Chef Renaut. "The new La Mer dishes I've designed for Sky Princess are inspired to satisfy every palate by bringing retro French classics and blending favorite ingredients with fresh and unique touches to make each dish memorable."

La Mer will carry a cover charge of $35 per person. This specialty restaurant will also debut onboard the cruise line's next new ship, Enchanted Princess, in summer 2020.

The 143,700-ton, 3,660-guest Sky Princess is the fourth Royal-class ship for Princess Cruises and will include the best of the stunning features found on Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess, as well as new offerings that represent an evolution of the current ships' designs.

Recently announced features to debut onboard Sky Princess, include:

Largest Balconies at Sea for guests in the Sky Suites accommodations, featuring the largest continuous private balconies ever offered by any cruise line. Measuring 1,012 square feet (starboard side Sky Suite ) and 947 square feet (port side Sky Suite ), the furnished balconies will provide a private vantage of the ship's Movie Under the Stars screen and create the ultimate space for entertaining. The two suites will also offer 270-degree panorama views and have sleeping capacity for five guests, and more room for gathering -- making them ideal for families.

for guests in the Sky Suites accommodations, featuring the largest continuous private balconies ever offered by any cruise line. Measuring 1,012 square feet (starboard side ) and 947 square feet (port side ), the furnished balconies will provide a private vantage of the ship's Movie Under the Stars screen and create the ultimate space for entertaining. The two suites will also offer 270-degree panorama views and have sleeping capacity for five guests, and more room for gathering -- making them ideal for families. Princess MedallionClass™ enabled by the OceanMedallion , complimentary wearable device is the most advanced in the vacation industry. Delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to enjoy what they love most about cruising.

enabled by the , complimentary wearable device is the most advanced in the vacation industry. Delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to enjoy what they love most about cruising. Award-winning entertainment offerings, including new jazz lounge Take Five, the popular Vista Lounge, an enhanced Princess Theatre, and new exclusive entertainment options.

World-class dining with more than 25 restaurants and bars onboard. From the World Fresh Marketplace to guest favorites like the Crown Grill Steakhouse and Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, offering the Northern Italian flavors of acclaimed chef, Angelo Auriana and La Mer, a French Bistro by Chef Emmanuel Renaut whose Flocons de Sel restaurant has received three Michelin stars.

Contemporary-designed Sanctuary with eight private cabanas – offering an adults-only area for rest and relaxation.

with eight private cabanas – offering an adults-only area for rest and relaxation. The Enclave at Lotus Spa. Sky Princess will include Princess' largest thermal suite at sea – featuring a stunning hydrotherapy pool, heated stone beds, Turkish bath and dry, steam, and aromatherapy chambers.

Sky Princess is scheduled to launch in the Mediterranean in October 2019, before debuting in North America in December 2019, marked with the traditional naming ceremony before sailing a season of Caribbean cruises roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale. Sky Princess cruises are on sale now and more information can be found at www.princess.com/skyprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

