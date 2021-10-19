Princess Cruises Offers Half Price Cruise Vacations to First Responders and Medical Professionals Honoring Their Heroism and Public Service

For those taking advantage of this special discounted offer, verification of current professional status through Sheer ID, a digital verification form, is accessible at https://www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/first-responder-medical-offer . First responder and medical professional information will be collected from 10/18 -10/31 and then validated with offers emailed on 11/3. The discount offer booking deadline is December 31, 2021.

"We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who have been our heroes caring for people in need day in and day out and continue to inspire everyone around them," said Shelley Wise, Princess Cruises vice president integrated marketing. "We hope this special offer affords the opportunity to get away with their loved ones to reconnect and relax on a real vacation."

Select cruises departing from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Mexico and the California Coast, plus Caribbean cruises sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, can be redeemed at 50 percent off, subject to terms and conditions.

In addition, active first responders and medical professionals can enter a sweepstakes between October 18-31, 2021, for a chance-to-win a cruise for two people. The entry link can be found https://www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/first-responder-medical-offer/. One grand-prize winner will be randomly drawn and notified on Nov. 1, 2021. The grand prize value of the sweepstakes is $2,500.00, based on a 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruise, balcony stateroom for two with drinks, wifi and crew incentive included with Princess Plus. The discount and sweepstakes is only available to U.S.-based first responders and medical professionals.

Princess offers MedallionClass vacations, delivering the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising. It begins with Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

Princess Cruises sailings are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings. Crew vaccinations are in accordance with CDC guidelines.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols .

