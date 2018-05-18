Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations

Coral Princess and Island Princess cover the entire continent for the 2019-2020 season, featuring three departures to the Antarctic Peninsula for scenic cruising, departing aboard Coral Princess December 20, 2019, January 5 and 21, 2020.

Itinerary highlights for the 2019-2020 South America season include:

Two ships – Island Princess and the maiden season to South America for sister ship Coral Princess.

for sister ship Coral Princess. Three departures on Coral Princess between Buenos Aires and Santiago including scenic cruising of the Antarctica Peninsula .

and including scenic cruising of the . A choice of 14 departures, visiting 31 destinations in 18 countries departing from Ft. Lauderdale, Santiago or Buenos Aires from December 2019 through March 2020 .

or from through . Nine itineraries, ranging in length from 14 to 58 days.

Overnight stays in Lima (Callao), Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires .

(Callao), and . Opportunities to visit to seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

"South America is a highly-desired destination for our guests with so many landmarks and cultures to explore," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "This upcoming season also marks our return to Antarctica which we know is a huge draw for travel seekers and has been voted a top place to visit."

Guests also can choose to book a pre- or post-cruise land tours, visiting UNESCO World Heritage Sites Iguazú National Park in both Brazil and Argentina or discover the "Hidden City of the Incas" in Machu Picchu, Peru.

