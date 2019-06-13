Princess Cruises Serves Up Sip + Sail Offering Free Beverage Packages for All

The Sip + Sail offers guests booking balcony, mini-suite, or suite staterooms a free Premier Beverage Package for two people. Guests booking oceanview or interior stateroom will receive a free Premier Coffee & Soda Package. Plus, a free Premier Coffee & Soda Package for third and fourth guests in the stateroom is also included.

Select ships during this promotional period are MedallionClass ships, enabled by OceanMedallion, a complimentary wearable device that elevates the guest experience by delivering enhanced experiences and personalized service resulting in high guest satisfaction scores.

Examples of Sip + Sail cruise deals per guest include:

Alaska cruise — 7 days: $739 (interior), $1,699 (balcony)

(interior), (balcony) Alaska cruisetour — 10 nights: $1,539 (interior), $2,519 (balcony)

cruisetour — 10 nights: (interior), (balcony) Caribbean cruise — 7 days: $929 (interior), $1,399 (balcony)

cruise — 7 days: (interior), (balcony) Mediterranean cruise — 7 days: $1,364 (interior), $1,929 (balcony)

(interior), (balcony) British Isles cruise — 12 days: $2,159 (interior), $3,049 (balcony)

(interior), (balcony) Scandinavia & Russia cruise —11 days: $2,159 (interior), $2,749 (balcony)

(interior), (balcony) Japan – 9 days: $1,739 (interior), $2,769 (balcony)

The Premier Beverage Package includes beer, wine by the glass and cocktails $12 and under, non-alcoholic beverages including bottled water (500ml only), fountain sodas, fresh juices, specialty coffees and teas, Gong Cha items, Frappes at Coffee & Cones, milk shakes, and energy drinks.

The Premier Coffee & Soda package includes all specialty or premium coffees and teas, hot chocolate, fountain sodas, fresh juices, Gong Cha items, Frappes at Coffee & Cones, mocktails, and smoothies as per the menu, energy drinks and Milk Shakes. The package includes one souvenir tumbler (based on availability and while supplies last).

Additionally, all bottles of wine, one-liter bottles of water, canned soda and bottled juices can be purchased at 25 percent discount from the menu price.

The Premier Beverage Package retails for $59.99 per guest/per day and the Premier Coffee & Soda Package retails for $19.99 per guest/per day. More information on beverage packages can be found here.

Guests can also take advantage of a refundable, reduced deposit of 10 percent of the cruise fare per guest. Additional information about the Sip + Sail can be found at www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions.

All cruise prices are per guest, based on double occupancy. The Sip + Sail promotion runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on July 16, 2019 and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."



In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

