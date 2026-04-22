Public Celebration Kicks Off Arrival of Newest Ship, Star Princess, Ahead of Inaugural Alaska Season

SEATTLE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises invites Seattle locals and visitors alike to look to the skies for a one-night-only Alaska-themed drone show set to illuminate downtown Seattle. Taking place on May 1 at 8:30 p.m., the free public spectacle will be best viewed from Seattle Center's International Fountain Mall at 305 Harrison Street, where guests can gather to enjoy a choreographed aerial display celebrating the beauty and spirit of Alaska.

Princess Cruises to Host Spectacular Alaska-Themed Drone Show from Seattle Center on May 1

The drone show serves as the official kickoff to the arrival of the cruise line's newest ship, Star Princess, which begins her inaugural Alaska season from Seattle on May 3. The celebration marks a major milestone for the cruise line and its continued investment in the Pacific Northwest as a premier gateway to Alaska.

"Seattle has always played a vital role in our Alaska program, and we're excited to celebrate with the local community and visitors in such a memorable way," said Marie Lee, Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer. "This drone show is a tribute not only to the natural wonder of Alaska, but also to the city of Seattle, whose residents help bring our Alaska season to life year after year."

Star Princess in Seattle

Following the May 1 celebration, Star Princess will set sail on her inaugural voyage to Alaska on May 3 from Pier 91, launching the first of 20 roundtrip sailings through September 13, 2026. Throughout the season, the ship is expected to carry approximately 90,000 guests through Alaska's Inside Passage, offering immersive experiences in iconic ports such as Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, along with glacier viewing at Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

Star Princess joins a robust Alaska lineup for 2026, as Princess Cruises sails its largest season ever in the region, featuring eight ships, 180 departures and 19 destinations. Alongside Star Princess, Royal Princess also homeports in Seattle, sailing seven-day Inside Passage voyages from Pier 91. Princess also offers guests the opportunity to pair a cruise with a land tour that includes custom itineraries featuring custom-built wilderness lodges or visit four national parks on a single cruisetour, among others great options.

Both Star Princess and Royal Princess return to Seattle for the 2027 Alaska season, also on sale now.

More About Star Princess

The 177,800-ton Star Princess, accommodating 4,300 guests, showcases Princess Cruises' legendary guest service and dedicated crew, along with distinctive dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activities, and luxurious accommodations.

Book a Princess Cruise Vacation to Alaska

Additional information about Princess Cruises in Alaska is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Seattle Center — The Cultural Heart of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle Center is a 74-acre civic, arts, and cultural gathering place in the heart of Seattle and home to more than 30 partner organizations, including Climate Pledge Arena, KEXP, MOPOP, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Opera, Pacific Science Center, SIFF, and many others. Anchored by world-class attractions, historic venues, public art, and a dynamic calendar of free and affordable events centered around the iconic International Fountain, Seattle Center brings together arts, culture, sports, and community year-round.

As a department of the City of Seattle and anchor of the Uptown Arts and Cultural District, Seattle Center serves residents from across the Puget Sound region alongside visitors from around the world.

In partnership with Friends of Waterfront Park, Seattle Center provides operations, maintenance, and public safety services for Waterfront Park, while Friends leads park experience, programming, and stewardship along Seattle's downtown waterfront.

Seattle Center welcomes 11 to 12 million visits annually, generating more than $1 billion in visitor spending, contributing more than $2 billion in regional economic impact, and supporting more than 18,600 jobs.

Seattle Center is the #1 most-visited arts and cultural destination in the Pacific Northwest. www.seattlecenter.com.

SOURCE Princess Cruises