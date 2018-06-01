Princess Cruises Unveils 2019-2020 Mexico Voyages and Enhanced Onboard Offerings

Highlights for the 2019-2020 season include the introduction of one of the line's newest ships to Mexico, Royal Princess, for her first full season based in Los Angeles. Royal Princess will offer 27 total departures including seven-day Mexico itineraries, plus opportunities offering guests more time in port with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas on every 5-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway sailing.

As the only cruise line to sail year-round out of San Francisco, Princess also offers Grand Princess roundtrip 10-day Mexico itineraries in 2019. Star Princess will make her return to the west coast in 2019 as well, featuring 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez with roundtrip departures out of Los Angeles with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas.

"Sailing the waters of Mexico honors the heritage of Princess cruising, with our first voyage in 1965 to the Mexican Riviera," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Now, we provide guests more opportunities to experience the best of the region through culinary partnerships and immersive shore excursions, all while enjoying longer stays in port."

Developed in collaboration with Bill Esparza, noted author and leading expert on Latin American cuisine, the line's enhanced shore excursion offerings along the west coast take guests off the beaten path, on culinary adventures featuring the local flavors of the region. Esparza has developed culinary shore excursions for Princess in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

"Developing excursions for Princess guests presented a unique opportunity to provide exposure to local chefs and flavors from Latin America that can only be found on the west coast," said Esparza. "I wanted to present guests with new ingredients, off the beaten path experiences and personalities from around the region to provide the most authentic look into this part of the world."

Guests booking Mexico cruises will also be introduced to the flavors, colors and traditions of Mexico through onboard programming including live mariachi performances, an authentic Mexican buffet, culinary demonstration, margarita making demonstration, tequila tastings, local crafts and activities and a celebratory Mexican Fiesta event.

Princess Cruises is a recognized destination leader in the cruise industry, named "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries" numerous times by Recommend magazine. More details about offerings to Mexico can be found at http://www.princess.com/mexico/

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

