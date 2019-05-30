Princess Grace Foundation-USA Executive Director Toby E. Boshak Receives Order of Grimaldi from HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco for More Than Two Decades of Service

During her tenure, Ms. Boshak has seen the Foundation through substantial growth as she oversaw the creation of continuing grants for artists in theatre, dance, and firm, quadrupling the amount of money offered to support their talent; forged lasting relationships with numerous Princess Grace Awards Winners; worked with the board to double the Foundation's endowment; and cultivated sponsorships with some of the world's premier luxury brands.

"It has been a pleasure to lead the Princess Grace Foundation-USA through two decades of growth. It's been rewarding to share in the accomplishments of so many Princess Grace Award winners and know that the Foundation has set an example for how performing artists and their talent ought to be nurtured and treasured in our society. With sincere thanks to the Board and the Princely Family of Monaco, I look forward to pursuing new challenges."

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco thanked Ms. Boshak for her commitment, "My family and I are grateful for your outstanding leadership of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA for the past 23 years. Your help in realizing my mother's vision to support emerging artists has made a tremendous impact on the artistic landscape. We are fortunate to have had you at the helm and look forward to your continued involvement in the Foundation for years to come."

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is a non-profit, publicly-supported foundation, headquartered in New York City and founded 37 years ago by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor his wife, Princess Grace's [Kelly] legacy. The Foundation assists emerging talent in theater, dance, and film by awarding grants in the form of scholarships, apprenticeships, and fellowships. Since the Foundation's inception, more than 800 recipients have been awarded, totaling over $16 million. Some notable Princess Grace Awards recipients in Film include: Cary Fukunaga, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Hillenburg, Theater: Anna D. Shapiro, Tony Kushner, Dance: Robert Battle, Gillian Murphy, Tiler Peck, Kyle Abraham and Camille A. Brown.

