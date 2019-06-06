Princess Grace Foundation-USA Partners with Monte Carlo TV Festival

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princess Grace Foundation-USA (PGF-USA) is proud to announce its newly formed partnership with The Monte Carlo Television Festival. This partnership will enhance Princess Grace's legacy supporting artists in theater, dance and film by highlighting the PGF-USA's most talented Award winners, giving them an international platform to celebrate their work.

Stephen Hillenburg, one of the Foundation's illustrious award winners, will be honored this year for his groundbreaking work in creating one of the most beloved cartoon characters of all time, SpongeBob SquarePants. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the show and Nickelodeon will sponsor "SpongeBob Family Day," held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Sunday, June 16. Tom Kenny, voice of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Bill Fagerbakke, voice of "Patrick" will be on hand to celebrate along with other VIP guests.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, dedicated to the protection of the environment and the promotion of sustainable development on a global scale, will help sponsor the day, especially meaningful as SpongeBob SquarePants has taught children worldwide about the importance of caring for marine life and our oceans.

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco said, "I welcome this partnership between two prestigious organizations that are not only close to my heart but are also important representations of the Principality to the rest of the world. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is a valuable international launching pad for new and exciting television projects and the artists who create them and the Princess Grace Foundation-USA supports emerging artists in my Mother's memory so there is an organic connection and the opportunity for significant synergy between them."

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival said, "The Monte-Carlo Television Festival and the Princess Grace Foundation were both created by Prince Rainier III. So, naturally, both organizations have many synergies and a common mission. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is a strong advocate and supporter of the international TV business, providing a glittering launch pad for emerging talent, new content and high-end global TV series. I am therefore very pleased and honored to collaborate with the Princess Grace Foundation to celebrate an outstanding Nickelodeon event, the 20th anniversary of Sponge Bob SquarePants."

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for more than half a century, presented the very best of television from around the world. The Festival has also been at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented professionals associated with many of the most successful programs in the history of the medium. With an international overview, the Festival is considered a must attend annual event in the global content diary. Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premier screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions. Culminating with a unique competition, which celebrates and honours fiction, news and current affairs programming with the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has been recognized as one of the finest Festivals in the world, enhanced even further by its location in the magical Principality of Monaco.

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is a non-profit, publicly-supported foundation, headquartered in New York City and founded 37 years ago by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor his wife, Princess Grace's [Kelly] legacy. The Foundation's mission is to identify and assist emerging talent in theater, dance, and film by awarding grants in the form of scholarships, apprenticeships, and fellowships. Since its inception the Foundation has given awards to nearly 800 recipients. Some notable Princess Grace Award recipients in Film include: Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians and Now You See Me 2 Emmy winner Cary Fukunaga will direct the next James Bond film, directed Netflix's Maniac, HBO's "True Detective", and Jane Eyre; Greg Mottola director of Superbad, "Arrested Development", and Amazon's The Dangerous Book for Boys; Stephen Hillenburg, creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Theater recipients include: Tony Award winner for Best Direction of a Play, Anna D. Shapiro; Pulitzer and Tony Award winning playwright Tony Kushner; Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac; and Tony Award winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. Dance/Choreography recipients include: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle; American Ballet Theatre's Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck; as well as choreographers Camille A. Brown and Michelle Dorrance. For more information about the Princess Grace Awards program, please visit www.pgfusa.org.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation-USA, created by His Serene Highness the Sovereign Prince in June 2006, is dedicated to the protection of the environment and the promotion of sustainable development. The Foundation has three priority objectives: to limit the effects of climate change, to safeguard biodiversity and to protect water resources. The Foundation supports initiatives by public and private organizations in the fields of research and studies, technological innovation and socially-aware practices. The USA Foundation was formed in 2008 to help, designate, and support projects that fulfill the Foundation's Mission. Today the Foundation has supported nearly 350 projects worldwide with 9 chapters across the globe carrying out the mission of the Foundation.

