PRINCESS SENSES THE MANGROVE TO REOPEN FEB. 1, CELEBRATING JAMAICA'S RESILIENCE WITH A LIMITED-TIME GRAND OPENING OFFER

GREEN ISLAND, Jamaica, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica is excited to announce that Princess Senses The Mangrove will once again welcome guests on Feb. 1, 2026, a moment that reflects both the resort's readiness and the strong forward momentum Jamaica continues to experience as one of the Caribbean's leading destinations.

Princess Senses The Mangrove

Nestled within a lush, historic mangrove, Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica brings together two luxurious all-inclusive properties: the serene adults-only haven, Princess Senses The Mangrove, and the family-friendly paradise, Princess Grand Jamaica. Together, the dual resorts create one of Jamaica's most expansive hospitality experiences, offering elevated accommodations, immersive entertainment, diverse culinary options and exceptional amenities designed to meet the needs of every type of traveler.

"We are truly thrilled to welcome guests back to Princess Senses The Mangrove," said Enrico Pezzoli, Managing Director at Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica. "Jamaica has a remarkable spirit, and we are proud to once again share that spirit with guests from around the world as they rediscover the beauty and hospitality of our island."

To celebrate the reopening, Princess Senses The Mangrove will launch a limited-time Grand Opening Special:

Grand Opening Special at Princess Senses The Mangrove

Offer Details: Up to 60% off stays at Princess Senses The Mangrove

Up to 60% off stays at Princess Senses The Mangrove Booking Window: Jan. 16 – Feb. 8, 2026

Jan. 16 – Feb. 8, 2026 Travel Window: Feb. 1, 2026 – Oct. 31, 2027

Feb. 1, 2026 – Oct. 31, 2027 Blackout Dates: Dec. 24, 2026 – Jan. 2, 2027

The return of this signature adults-only resort underscores the brand's confidence in Jamaica and its commitment to supporting the island's continued tourism growth long-term. The reopening of Princess Senses The Mangrove also builds anticipation for the reopening of Princess Grand Jamaica on March 1, 2026, completing the dynamic two-resort along Jamaica's coastline.

"This reopening represents far more than the return of a resort," said Marc Pelfort, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica. "It reflects the resilience of Jamaica, the strength of the destination and the unwavering dedication of our team. Our commitment to Jamaica is deep and long-standing, and we are honored to play a role in the island's continued growth as we welcome travelers to our paradise."

Guests returning to Princess Senses The Mangrove will enjoy 401 ocean-view suites and 14 opulent overwater villas featuring partial glass floors and private infinity pools. The resort offers a diverse selection of restaurants and bars, multiple swimming pools including a rooftop infinity pool, a world-class spa, and a pristine white-sand beach. Additional highlights include specialty dining venues, themed parties, daily refreshed mini-bars, the immersive O'Club experience and lively nightly entertainment.

Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica extends its sincere appreciation to its partners, guests and the local community for their continued support and looks forward to welcoming travelers back to Jamaica – a destination that remains open, resilient and moving confidently into its next chapter.

About Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica

Nestled on the pristine beaches of Jamaica's north coast, Princess Hotels & Resorts offers two new luxury, all-inclusive accommodations where Caribbean charm meets world-class hospitality. With curated experiences and unmatched service, Princess is redefining the way guests' vacation in paradise.

About Princess Senses The Mangrove

Located in the tranquil beauty of Green Island, the resort boasts 415 breathtaking ocean-view accommodations, including opulent over-water villas and swim-out suites. Unwind on the pristine white sand beach or bask in the tranquility of the rooftop infinity pool. This adult-only, all-inclusive resort is complete with ample activities - themed parties, specialty restaurants, multiple pools and water park, signature bars, nightly entertainment and a world-class spa.

